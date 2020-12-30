French couturier Pierre Cardin dies at 98

It is the end of an era in fashion! Visionary fashion designer Pierre Cardin passed away at the age of 98 on Tuesday, 29th December, 2020.
According to Washington Post, A perennial trendsetter, Cardin, radically transformed men’s and women’s fashion in the 1960s with modern designs such as the Nehru jacket and the space-race-inspired bubble dress.
“I was born an artiste,” Pierre Cardin once declared, “but I am a businessman.”
In a career spanning more than three-quarters of a century, he remained a futurist, reproducing fashions for ready-to-wear consumption. His creations adorned many stars of the day, among them Elizabeth Taylor, Barbra Streisand, Jeanne Moreau, Jackie Kennedy, Charlotte Rampling, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones are a few.
The designer even had a memorable association with Pakistan as he designed uniforms for Pakistan International Airline in 1966. Cardin came up with the legendary fawn color uniform for summer and moss green uniform for winter. Like all his designs, this uniform also became an instant hit; the slim-line trousers immediately were dubbed as ‘PIA Pajamas’.