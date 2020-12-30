To top
30 Dec

French couturier Pierre Cardin dies at 98

by Entertainment Desk
Pierre Cardin

It is the end of an era in fashion! Visionary fashion designer Pierre Cardin passed away at the age of 98 on Tuesday, 29th December, 2020.

According to Washington Post, A perennial trendsetter, Cardin, radically transformed men’s and women’s fashion in the 1960s with modern designs such as the Nehru jacket and the space-race-inspired bubble dress.

He redefined the field of commercial branding by licensing his name to products ranging from toiletries, jewellery, luggage, candies, to wine, perfumes and wigs. He also bought the landmark Parisian restaurant Maxim’s and built it into an international chain of eateries, boutiques and clubs.

“I was born an artiste,” Pierre Cardin once declared, “but I am a businessman.”

In a career spanning more than three-quarters of a century, he remained a futurist, reproducing fashions for ready-to-wear consumption. His creations adorned many stars of the day, among them Elizabeth Taylor, Barbra Streisand, Jeanne Moreau, Jackie Kennedy, Charlotte Rampling, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones are a few.

Pierre Cardin

Pierre Cardin presents his collection in Moscow in 1986

 

The designer even had a memorable association with Pakistan as he designed uniforms for Pakistan International Airline in 1966. Cardin came up with the legendary fawn color uniform for summer and moss green uniform for winter. Like all his designs, this uniform also became an instant hit; the slim-line trousers immediately were dubbed as ‘PIA Pajamas’.

Pierre Cardin

PIA air hostesses wearing uniform designed by French fashion designer Pierre Cardin

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Headliners: 5 breakthrough performances of the year
Next post
5 makeup trends to rock this winter
You might also like
“Dum Mastam is very close to my heart,” says Amar Khan
December 30, 2020
performances
Headliners: 5 breakthrough performances of the year
December 29, 2020
LSA
Mehwish Hayat and Ahmed Ali Butt will host virtual LSA 2020
December 29, 2020