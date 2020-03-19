Friends reunion special postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic

After Friends ended in 2004, fans have been eagerly waiting and anticipating a reunion. Three weeks ago, all the prayers and wishes finally came true when a reunion was announced via Instagram pages of all the cast members along with the production company, HBO Max. However, now it seems that fans will have to wait a little longer since production has been halted according to The Hollywood Reporter.

When the reunion was announced, there was no specified date of release but we knew that it would air sometime in May 2020. The special would have been the perfect must-see TV that could’ve helped launch HBO Max streaming service. However, now it’s unclear whether the Friends reunion will be available when HBO Max launches in May.

The feature is supposed to be unscripted, starring the original cast, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, as well as series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. It will be filmed on Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, where the entire series was shot years ago.

The Friend’s special isn’t the only production that has been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak around the world. The television industry in Hollywood has seriously taken a hit with production being postponed for several dozen TV shows. We’ve waited this long for the reunion, what’s another few months, as long as everyone stays safe!

comments