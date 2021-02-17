Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington & Rose Leslie welcome baby boy

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met on the sets of Game of Thrones and tied the knot in 2018. Last year in September, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child and on Tuesday, they were photographed in London with their new baby boy.

It was a treat for fans to see the actors who played star-crossed lovers, Jon Snow and Ygritte, living their best life. Kit held tightly onto Rose’s hand as she cradled the infant in a carrier on her chest.

Marianna Shafran, Kit’s representative confirmed the news to Page Six, saying Harington and Leslie are “very very happy!”

No further details were given.

The pregnancy was first revealed by the UK’s Make Magazine when the actress, known for her role as Ygritte on the HBO fantasy series, debuted her baby bump on the cover.

“A very special all-woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!” editor Ursala Lake had shared on Instagram.

Their relationship started in 2011 on the set of Game of Thrones and the couple tied the knot at Leslie’s ancestral castle in Scotland. Game of Thrones co-actors Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke also attended the wedding.

