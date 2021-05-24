Gangs of London starring Asif Raza Mir nominated at BAFTA TV awards

TV show Gangs of London that aired early in 2020 on Sky TV has been nominated at BAFTA TV Awards for the Best Drama Series and Production Design. The show stars Pakistani artist Asif Raza Mir as Asif Afridi, an international drug lord from Pakistan.

Asif Raza Mir’s wife, Samra Asif Mir proudly shared the big news with her followers on Instagram.

“BAFTA Nominated AMC’s “Gangs of London” for the Best Drama Series and Best Production Design.” she wrote adding a picture from behind the scene.

Speaking to CTV, the Pakistani actor and producer shared that he found the script similar to The Godfather.

“The nice thing about this project that I personally liked is that it’s a typical crime gangster series,” he said adding that every character in it has his own backstory and at the same time has the human side of it, the family, the emotions like The Godfather series, where the characters had their own emotional storylines.

“When I read the script, it sort of looked very similar to that,” he said.

“These are all men looking after their own gangs,” Asif shared adding that women also play strong characters. “There are women who are leading certain gangs, but that sort of reveals as we go forward — but the women also very strong in it.”

“It’s a brilliant example of multicultural casting,” he further shared in the interview. “That gives an opportunity for every audience to associate themselves one way or another, globally.”

Gangs of London follows the stories and lives of rival gangs and other criminal organizations in London. It shows how the city falls apart by the power struggles between international gangs that control it and the sudden ambiguous space that emerges when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated.

