6 May

Gear up for the festive season with Zainab Chottani’s Eid Pret ‘20 Collection

by The Haute Team
Fashion & Style, Featured
Zainab Chottani

Hot and humid summer of Pakistan is back with full force and this year we did not even get a chance to prepare ourselves for the seasonal heat wave. Indefinite lockdown has put all our dreams of Eid shopping spree at rest and now we have to welcome the upcoming festive season with a new approach i.e. let’s go digital. One of our favourite designers, Zainab Chottani has realized this need and she came up with a brand new Eid Pret ‘20 Collection — available online — to fulfill our sartorial needs.



Though Eid collections are generally heavily embellished to keep up with the spirit of celebration, the weather demands something opposite. Airy, breathable and soft fabrics are more than desirable this summer. There are a variety of colors from bold and vivacious reds to somber pastels. The designs range from floral motifs, sheer layering to scalloping and intricate embroidery, making the assortment ideal for Eid.

We have shortlisted some of our favourite picks from Zainab’s Eid Pret ‘20 Collection. Have a look!

 

Soft & Subtle

 

Check this stylish lilac number embroidered intricately in the same hue. With scalloped border, beautiful neckline and hints of embellishments, this one calms our nerves.

 

Zainab Chottani

This floor-length yellow ensemble oozes glamour. Subtle floral motifs and an intricate scalp border accentuates this fine sunshine shade. After Eid, this one can be worn at a mehndi event as well.

 

Zainab Chottani

 

There is no such thing as too many white ensembles. So get yourself one more with this sheer organza embroidered kurta which is perfected with a heavy geometric border. This ivory number exudes minimalist glam in its truest sense.

 

Zainab Chottani

 

Embrace the serenity of water with this blue and ivory palette accentuated with digitally printed floral motifs and chevron pattern. This style is ideal for an at-home brunch and day-time shenanigans.

 

Zainab Chottani

 

Bold & Beautiful

 

Opt for everyone’s favourite hue, red. This net shirt with black flowers, geometric designs and scalloped hemline revives the classic color combo for the festive season.

 

Zainab Chottani

 

This Emerald green net number gives the illusion of an animal print, however black floral jhaal adore this front-open long shirt. A pop of magenta embroidery over the neckline instantly draws attention.

 

Zainab Chottani

 

And if nothing else appeals to you, then go for the best bet: a black ensemble. A mix of glam and elegance, this breathtakingly beautiful floor-length number looks regal.

 

Zainab Chottani

 

Zainab Chottani Eid Pret ‘20 Collection is available online. Place your order before 9th May for confirmed delivery before Eid.

 

The Haute Team

This article is written by one of our competent team members.

