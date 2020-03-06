Geo Entertainment & 7th Sky Entertainment suspend all projects with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

Geo Entertainment on Thursday announced that the network has suspended all recent contracts signed with playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar over his use of abusive language against senior analyst, Marvi Sirmed at a talk show on Neo News.

His demeaning remarks have received serious backlash on social media and even bigwigs from the entertainment industry have raised their voices.

In a press statement released last night, Geo Entertainment and 7th Sky Entertainment announced that they “have suspended four drama serials and one film script contract with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar until he apologizes for using indecent language in a TV show. This was a non-exclusive agreement, as he has with several other TV channels.”

View this post on Instagram Announcement 📢 A post shared by Geo TV – Har Pal Geo (@harpalgeotv) on Mar 5, 2020 at 8:08am PST

The channel said that it believes in the exchange of ideas and that everyone has the right to express their opinions and the culture of a healthy debate should be encouraged.

However, KRQ has categorically denied in subsequent interviews that he has no remorse over his behavior and he won’t apologize to Marvi Sirmed. He has issued a statement on his official Twitter account in which he has claimed that the demand for an apology for him is meant only to satisfy “a few foreign-funded feminists”. He further states that he is happy to sacrifice his contract with Geo for his “noble cause” and submits himself to “the will of Allah.”

Note down people And @HarPalGeoTv pic.twitter.com/oiHYJ0ci6h — Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar (@KrqOfficial) March 5, 2020

