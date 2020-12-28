‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ starring Zahid Ahmed and Saba Qamar to release in 2021

Saba Qamar and Zahid Ahmed are two incredibly gifted actors we have in the industry. We’ve seen the on-screen pairing in several dramas that became a favorite among fans. After creating magic with their chemistry on television, the actors have now teamed up for the big screen.

Scheduled for a 2021 release, upcoming film, Ghabrana Nahi Hai features Saba and Zahid in lead roles. The film had previously aimed for an Eidul Azha 2020 release, however, shooting for the project had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

“With the last film project being put on hold this will officially be my debut on the silver screen and I couldn’t be happier to share it with Saba Qamar who is undoubtedly one of the greatest artists the country has ever produced,” Zahid had shared the exciting news. Sorry – A Love Story was the first film he had signed, however, that has been put on hold.

The Ishq Zah e Naseeb star recently shared a picture on Instagram, announcing the new release date.

#EidUlAzha2021 #GNH InshAllah,” he wrote.

In Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Zahid plays the role of a police officer (Sikander) who tries to help Saba’s character, making it a light-hearted comedy film.

Featuring some great artists as supporting cast, Ghabrana Nahi Hai is directed by Saqib Khan and penned by Mohsin Ali. It is produced by Jamil Baig and Hassan Zia.

