29 Apr

Gigi Hadid is pregnant, expecting first child with Zayn Malik

by Entertainment Desk
Gigi Hadid

Are you as surprisingly shocked as we are? Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back together and reportedly starting a family!



According to different reports in  TMZ and Entertainment Tonight and Elle, Hadid is pregnant with her and Malik’s first child. Multiple family sources told TMZ that Hadid is about 20 weeks along in her pregnancy and that it is unclear whether the two know their baby’s gender.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that “Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first child together and the couple is very excited. Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she’s only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed.”

 

 

Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid in Vogue’s photoshoot in 2017

 

Hadid spoke about her desire to start a family in an interview with i-D magazine released in February. When asked about her future in the fashion industry, Hadid said, “I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling.”

At this time, the couple has yet to share the exciting baby news publicly, and are keeping details of their little one tight-lipped. However, it’s clear Zayn and Gigi have had a lot to celebrate this month!

Last week, the duo celebrated Hadid’s 25th birthday. Over the weekend, the supermodel uploaded an Instagram video that showed her boyfriends sandwiched between her and sister, Bella Hadid.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

❣️🍰

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

 

Soon after the news started circulating, Twitter users, especially desi women, are in a frenzy. Fans of Zayn and Hadid are going wild!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

