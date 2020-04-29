Gigi Hadid is pregnant, expecting first child with Zayn Malik

Are you as surprisingly shocked as we are? Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back together and reportedly starting a family!

According to different reports in TMZ and Entertainment Tonight and Elle, Hadid is pregnant with her and Malik’s first child. Multiple family sources told TMZ that Hadid is about 20 weeks along in her pregnancy and that it is unclear whether the two know their baby’s gender.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that “Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first child together and the couple is very excited. Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she’s only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed.”

Hadid spoke about her desire to start a family in an interview with i-D magazine released in February. When asked about her future in the fashion industry, Hadid said, “I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling.”

At this time, the couple has yet to share the exciting baby news publicly, and are keeping details of their little one tight-lipped. However, it’s clear Zayn and Gigi have had a lot to celebrate this month!

Last week, the duo celebrated Hadid’s 25th birthday. Over the weekend, the supermodel uploaded an Instagram video that showed her boyfriends sandwiched between her and sister, Bella Hadid.

Soon after the news started circulating, Twitter users, especially desi women, are in a frenzy. Fans of Zayn and Hadid are going wild!

Zayn and gigi expecting a baby Every brown girl that fancies Zayn #ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/301vRK6T6B — Hayyan (@Hayyan_197) April 29, 2020

that baby is 100% prettier than me and it’s not even born yet#ZaynMalik #GigiHadid pic.twitter.com/zYVvtY2V4w — •Eleanor•🍂 (@lyanor19_) April 28, 2020

Notice the pink and blue cords ? And they posted the picture with the blue one . A boy ? 💙🥺 #ZaynMalik #GigiHadid #Zigi

Ps: But still lets wait for them to confirm☺️ pic.twitter.com/gWYh13bo9z — Shriyal Tandon (@Swiftlydealt) April 29, 2020

the luck that the baby will gonna have, gigi and zayn as parents and bella hadid and dua lipa as aunts pic.twitter.com/3pOX2Xudgs — ؘؘ (@favtaylorhill) April 28, 2020

this zayn and gigi news needs to be real 2020 can’t let me down again — 𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨🍒𝘯𝘴𝘧𝘳 (@hesolonely_) April 28, 2020

The woman was already apparently pregnant during this ICONIC walk

My god she is one of a kind beauty#Gigi#ZaynMalik #zigi pic.twitter.com/Bqm0dyFTxk — 🌈 (@Myreligion1DBTS) April 29, 2020

