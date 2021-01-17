To top
17 Jan

Gohar Rasheed wishes everyone would just relax a bit

by Entertainment Desk

Survival in this fast-paced world has become a challenge. There is restlessness among the youngsters, however, actor Gohar Rasheed has some sane advice for his followers. 

The Rangreza star took to Twitter on Friday to communicate a very important message to the youth.

No matter how perfect things look on the internet, no one has it all sorted; everybody is posting the best versions of themselves on social media. It generates competition to outdo others which does not always have a positive impact on your mental health.

“Our generation’s obsession with having established careers before 30 and getting followers on social media platforms has led to everyone becoming hyper-competitive, opportunistic, self-centered and deeply insecure,” he wrote addressing the issue.

 

 

Careers are important and everyone should have a goal in life but it’s okay if you do not have it all sorted by 30.  Surely, you should plan and curate your path, however, worrying and hyper-planning is not the solution. Keeping that in mind, he further went on to highlight the importance of relaxing a bit.

“I wish everyone would just relax a bit and may all your wishes come true.”

 

 

Gohar Rasheed was recently seen in Raaz-e-Ulfat alongside Yumna Zaidi and Shehzad Sheikh.

