28 Dec

Goher Mumtaz shares a sneak peek of ‘Pehli Si Mohabbat’ OST

by Entertainment Desk
Goher

A prominent name behind Jal The Band’s success, singer Goher Mumtaz has once again donned the musician’s hat and this time it is for a drama. The singer-cum-actor has given us several memorable tracks and now he is making an OST for ARY Digital’s upcoming drama Pehli Si Mohabbat, starring Sheheryar Munawar and Maya Ali.

Goher took to Twitter and excitedly shared a clip in which he revealed that he is mixing the OST for Pehli Si Mohabbat, sung by Ali Zafar. He called the drama ‘ARY’s biggest serial ever’ and also shared the reason behind the video:

“Just got done with mixing of the OST for ARY’s biggest serial ever. The reason I m sharing this video is because Ali Zafar probably touched the highest note ever beating the evergreen “Aadat”. Thank you for singing for my project for ARY Digital,” he wrote.

 

 

Read: Exclusive: “It was a dream to work with Shoaib Mansoor” – Goher Mumtaz

We can hear Ali’s vocals in the 14-second clip and the song surely sounds a treat for the ear. Gohar has previously sung a number of OSTs for dramas including Tanhai (Tanhai – ARY), Khel Sajna (Neelum Kinaray – Hum Sitaray), Sun Saiyaan Tere Ishq Diyan Khairan Mangiyaan (Qurban – ARY) and others.

 

 

Pehli Si Mohabbat is an upcoming drama serial, which is directed by Anjum Shehzad and written by Faiza Iftikhar.

