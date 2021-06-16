The government should support young independent filmmakers, says director Ehteshamuddin

Prolific actor, writer, and an established director, Mohammed Ehteshamuddin, has given us a hit film like Superstar and the next in line is Dum Mastam. The man of many talents has given critically acclaimed dramas like Aseerzadi, Sadqay Tumhare, Udaari and Aangan. He has acted in several films like Maalik and Actor in Law but his character in drama serial Yaqeen Ka Safar left an everlasting impression. With this and so much more under his belt, he has enough experience to comment on the current state of the film industry of Pakistan.

The director took to Instagram and shared his thoughts on how government should help the film industry. This appears to be his response to the film/entertainment policy that the government will soon be announcing, as promised by Senator Faisal Javed Khan and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

“Established film producers are already investing their money in the film business. The government’s short-term investment with the same people (who are) already producing films is going to yield the same results,” he wrote.

Ehteshamuddin believes that young filmmakers are the best target for investment to reap benefits in the future.

“If the government wants to make a long-term investment, it should support young independent filmmakers who can tell their diverse stories. Short subject films on today’s topics. Through their stories, they can express their thoughts and feelings, with which they can relate,” he added.

“The government should provide financial assistance to to young independent filmmakers to produce ten short films, instead of a big budget feature film so that we can get ten new young filmmakers who can be beneficial for our film industry in the future,” he concluded.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry announced that “a loan worth up to Rs 5 billion will be offered to budding drama and filmmakers under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.”

