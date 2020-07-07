Government to form a task force to promote film industry: Senator Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday held a virtual meeting with prominent artistes, filmmakers and other stakeholders to discuss a road-map in order to re-build Pakistan’s film industry.

The senator assured to set up a film task force as soon as possible which will be responsible for promoting the industry. He addressed the issues faced by the filmmakers and discussed the proposed solutions at length, especially the repercussions of the global pandemic. The video conference was attended by Humayun Saeed, Vasay Chaudhry, Fizza Ali Meerza, Ali Zafar, Khawaja Najmul Hassan and Nadeem Mandviwala.

Chairman Central Film Censor Board, Danyal Gilani took to Twitter and shared the news:

Federal Minister for Information Senator @shiblifaraz chaired a meeting on film matters with prominent artists & film makers today including @AliZafarsays, @iamhumayunsaeed, @vasaych, @fizza999, Khawaja Najmul Hassan & Mr. Nadeem Mandviwala. pic.twitter.com/tzawMl5Yk9 — Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) July 6, 2020

Shibli emphasized that it is right of the artists to get royalty of their work and practical steps would be taken to ensure the protection of copyrights. According to media reports, the minister said “our artists are our identity and national asset and they have a pivotal role in promoting national culture and identity”. He also remarked that “encouraging creative thinking was essential for the growth of society.”

Briefing the attendees about the national film policy and Artists Welfare Fund, Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani said a database of artists is being compiled from across the country, which will be helpful in extending financial support to them.

Ali Zafar appreciated the effort and took to Twitter to thank the minister:

I want to thank our Federal Minister for Information Senator @shiblifaraz for calling this meeting to discuss the road map to re-build our cinema industry and the plight of deserving Artists and Technicians of Pakistan in the current scenario of the Pandemic. #Cinema #Corona https://t.co/jYEvZnAf7w pic.twitter.com/Uf2RgWVAcB — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) July 6, 2020

The meeting was also attended by Electronic Media and Publications Director General Imrana Wazir and other senior officials. Earlier in June, Prime Minister Imran Khan also held a meeting via video conferencing with renowned writers of the country and urged them to familiarize youth with our social values and national identity through their work.

