Grammys 2020: Here’s who took home the gramophone

Music’s biggest event of the year just wrapped up in Hollywood: the 62nd annual Grammy Awards kicked off in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The awards ceremony, hosted by Alicia Keys, featured performances from musicians such as Billie Eilish and Lizzo, two of the Grammys’s most-nominated artists. Stars such as Ariana Grande, the Jonas Brothers, Tyler, the Creator, and more put up a show as well.

While sadness loomed over the ceremony and the awards were pretty much a teary affair: performers at the Staples Center took the stage below the retired jerseys of late US Basketball player Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash earlier in the day.

The night also included triumphs for first-time Grammy winners like Lizzo, who kicked off the show with a jubilant performance, and Billie Eilish, who swept the big five categories for the first time since Christopher Cross in 1981. The ceremony continued its history of bold fashion statements as well.

Here is the list of winners:

Record of the Year Billie Eilish – Bad Guy Album of the Year Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Best New Artist Billie Eilish Best Rap/Sung Performance DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, John Legend – Higher Song of the Year Billie Eilish – Bad Guy Best Rap Album Tyler, the Creator – IGOR Best Comedy Album Dave Chappelle – Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones Best Country Duo/Group Performance Dan + Shay – Speechless Best Pop Solo Performance Lizzo – Truth Hurts Producer of the Year, Non-Classical FINNEAS Best Pop Vocal Album Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Lil Nas X – Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus] Best Americana Album Keb’ Mo’ – Oklahoma Best American Roots Song I’m With Her – Call My Name Best American Roots Performance Sara Bareilles – Saint Honesty Best World Music Album Angelique Kidjo – Celia Best R&B Album Anderson .Paak – Ventura Best Urban Contemporary Album Lizzo – Cuz I Love You Best R&B Song PJ Morton – Say So [ft. JoJo] Best Traditional R&B Performance Lizzo – Jerome Best R&B Performance Anderson .Paak – Come Home [ft. Andre 3000] Best Alternative Music Album Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride Best Rock Album Cage the Elephant – Social Cues Best Rock Song Gary Clark Jr. – This Land Best Metal Performance Tool – 7empest Best Rock Performance Gary Clark Jr. – This Land Best Musical Theater Album Hadestown Best Contemporary Classical Composition Jennifer Higdon, composer – Higdon: Harp Concerto Best Classical Compendium Nadia Shpachenko – The Poetry of Places Best Classical Solo Vocal Album Joyce Didonato – Songplay Best Classical Instrumental Solo Nicola Benedetti – Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance Attacca Quartet – Shaw: Orange Best Choral Performance Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir – Duruflé: Complete Choral Works Best Opera Recording Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus – Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox Best Orchestral Performance Los Angeles Philharmonic – Norman: Sustain Producer of the Year, Classical Blanton Alspaugh Best Engineered Album, Classical Kronos Quartet – Riley: Sun Rings Best Rap Song 21 Savage – A Lot [ft. J. Cole] Best Rap Performance Nipsey Hussle – Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy] Best Tropical Latin Album (Tie) Marc Anthony – Opus Aymée Nuviola – A Journey Through Cuban Music Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) Mariachi Los Camperos – De Ayer Para Siempre Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album Rosalía – El Mal Querer Best Latin Pop Album Alejandro Sanz – #ELDISCO Best Roots Gospel Album Gloria Gaynor – Testimony Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for KING & COUNTRY – Burn the Ships Best Gospel Album Kirk Franklin – Long Live Love Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for KING & COUNTRY and Dolly Parton – God Only Knows Best Gospel Performance/Song Kirk Franklin – Love Theory Best Country Album Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’ Best Country Song Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now Best Country Solo Performance Willie Nelson – Ride Me Back Home Best Latin Jazz Album Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band – Antidote Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album Brian Lynch Big Band – The Omni-american Book Club Best Jazz Instrumental Album Brad Mehldau – Finding Gabriel Best Jazz Vocal Album Esperanza Spalding – 12 Little Spells Best Improvised Jazz Solo Randy Brecker – Sozinho Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest – All Night Long Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella Jacob Collier – Moon River Best Instrumental Composition John Williams – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite Best Contemporary Instrumental Album Rodrigo y Gabriela – Mettavolution Best Dance/Electronic Album The Chemical Brothers – No Geography Best Dance Recording The Chemical Brothers – Got to Keep On Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling) Michelle Obama – Becoming Best Children’s Music Album Jon Samson – Ageless Songs For the Child Archetype Best Reggae Album Koffee – Rapture Best Regional Roots Music Album Ranky Tanky – Good Time Best Folk Album Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin Best Contemporary Blues Album Gary Clark Jr. – This Land Best Traditional Blues Album Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men – Tall, Dark & Handsome Best Bluegrass Album Michael Cleveland – Tall Fiddler Best New Age Album Peter Kater – Wings Best Music Film Beyoncé – Homecoming Best Music Video Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Official Movie) Best Immersive Audio Album Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor – Lux Best Remixed Recording Madonna – I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix) Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Best Historical Album Pete Seeger – Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection Best Album Notes Steve Greenberg – Stax ’68: A Memphis Story Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package Various Artists – Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Best Recording Package Chris Cornell – Chris Cornell Best Song Written for Visual Media Lady Gaga – I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version) Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media Hildur Guðnadóttir – Chernobyl Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

