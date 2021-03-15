Grammys 2021: Beyoncé and Taylor Swift make history as women dominate the winners list

Taylor Swift made history at the ceremony, by becoming the first female artist ever to win album of the year three times. The star was rewarded for her lockdown album Folklore – after previously winning with Fearless in 2010 and the pop opus 1989 in 2016. Beyoncé has set a new record at the Grammy with her 28th win. Beyoncé was also part of another historic moment – when Megan Thee Stallion became the first female artist to win the best rap song award.