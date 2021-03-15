Grammys 2021: Beyoncé and Taylor Swift make history as women dominate the winners list

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday, and the show was hosted by Trevor Noah. It was a star-studded hybrid in-person and online event.
Taylor Swift made history at the ceremony, by becoming the first female artist ever to win album of the year three times. The star was rewarded for her lockdown album Folklore – after previously winning with Fearless in 2010 and the pop opus 1989 in 2016. Beyoncé has set a new record at the Grammy with her 28th win. Beyoncé was also part of another historic moment – when Megan Thee Stallion became the first female artist to win the best rap song award.
Black Parade was not the only award-winner song to reflect the Black Lives Matter movement: R&B singer H.E.R. won song of the year for I Can’t Breathe, which quotes the last words of George Floyd. Billie Eilish’s Everything I Wanted earned record of the year.
Here are the winners in the key categories:
Album of the year
Folklore – Taylor Swift
Record of the year
Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish
Song of the year
I Can’t Breathe – H.E.R
Best new artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Best pop solo performance
Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles
Best pop duo/group performance
Rain on Me – Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
Best pop vocal album
Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa
Best progressive R&B album
It Is What It Is – Thundercat
Best rap song
Savage (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Best rap album
Best melodic rap performance
Lockdown – Anderson .Paak
Best dance recording
10% – Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
Best dance/electronic album
Bubba – Kaytranada
Best rock performance
Shameika – Fiona Apple
Best metal performance
Bodycount – Bum Rush
Best rock album
Best alternative album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters – Fiona Apple
Best R&B performance
Black Parade – Beyoncé
Best country album
Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
Best Country Solo Performance
When My Army Prays – Vince Gill
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
Best musical theatre album
Jagged Little Pill
Producer of the year, non-classical
Andrew Watt
Best music video
Brown Skin Girl – Beyoncé ft Blue Ivy and Wizkid