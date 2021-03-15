To top
15 Mar

Grammys 2021: Beyoncé and Taylor Swift make history as women dominate the winners list

by Entertainment Desk
The 63rd annual Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday, and the show was hosted by Trevor Noah. It was a star-studded hybrid in-person and online event.

Taylor Swift made history at the ceremony, by becoming the first female artist ever to win album of the year three times. The star was rewarded for her lockdown album Folklore – after previously winning with Fearless in 2010 and the pop opus 1989 in 2016. Beyoncé has set a new record at the Grammy with her 28th win. Beyoncé was also part of another historic moment – when Megan Thee Stallion became the first female artist to win the best rap song award.

 

CNN: Noah joins the stage with the Black Pumas.

 

CNN: A small audience is spread out near the awards stage, which was put in front of the Staples Center.

 

CNN: Beyoncé joins Megan Thee Stallion to accept the Grammy for best rap performance (“Savage”).

 

CNN: Megan Thee Stallion

 

CNN: Taylor Swift

 

CNN: Dua Lipa accepts the Grammy for best pop vocal album (“Future Nostalgia”).

 

Black Parade was not the only award-winner song to reflect the Black Lives Matter movement: R&B singer H.E.R. won song of the year for I Can’t Breathe, which quotes the last words of George Floyd. Billie Eilish’s Everything I Wanted earned record of the year.

 

CNN: Billie Eilish and Finneas accept the Grammy for record of the year (“Everything I Wanted”).

 

CNN: H.E.R (left) and Tiara Thomas accept the Song of the Year Grammy for “I Can’t Breathe.”

 

CNN: Harry Styles is congratulated by Billie Eilish after he won the Grammy for best pop solo performance.

 

CNN: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, aka Silk Sonic, team up for a Little Richard tribute.

 

BTS

 

CNN: Haim rocks out during one of the show’s opening numbers.

 

There were over a dozen performances at the Grammys; the show kicked off with three back-to-back performances from Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Haim. From the vivacious duo of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to a politically resonant song from Lil Baby and Killer Mike, the evening was full of entertainment. BTS stood out by becoming the first South Korean act to ever perform one of their own songs at a Grammys show.

Here are the winners in the key categories:

Album of the year

Folklore – Taylor Swift

Record of the year

Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish

Song of the year

I Can’t Breathe – H.E.R

Best new artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best pop solo performance

Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

Best pop duo/group performance

Rain on Me – Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Best pop vocal album

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Best progressive R&B album

It Is What It Is – Thundercat

Best rap song

Savage (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best rap album

King’s Disease – Nas

Best melodic rap performance

Lockdown – Anderson .Paak

Best dance recording

10% – Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best dance/electronic album

Bubba – Kaytranada

Best rock performance

Shameika – Fiona Apple

Best metal performance

Bodycount – Bum Rush

Best rock album

The New Abnormal – The Strokes

Best alternative album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters – Fiona Apple

Best R&B performance

Black Parade – Beyoncé

Best country album

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Best Country Solo Performance

When My Army Prays – Vince Gill

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

Best musical theatre album

Jagged Little Pill

Producer of the year, non-classical

Andrew Watt

Best music video

Brown Skin Girl – Beyoncé ft Blue Ivy and Wizkid

