Gul e Rana says she might quit dramas to join politics

Gul e Rana is an actor who has made her presence felt in every drama despite being a supporting cast member. Her talent has earned her a place in the industry and viewers love her onscreen presence. Not only does she focus on acting well, but she’s also well invested in character development.

She is currently seen in two major dramas, Raqs e Bismil and Dunk, where we see her doing justice to her character. “I do not sit on the makeup chair. I am my own makeup artist,” she said revealing that she creates and styles her looks herself.

In the chat with Something Haute, she revealed that she came into this industry as a wardrobe designer.

Gul who has experience as a producer, designer and actor is now planning to take on politics as a full-time profession. “My relationship is now with politics and that is where I intend to lead my journey.”

“I fought the 2018 election,” she proudly shared adding that the experience was unmatchable. “My goal is the assembly.”

Speaking of her future in the industry she said that if she joins the assembly she will obviously have to bid farewell to her drama career. “I will do theatre to treat my fans though,” she assured those who might be left heartbroken after her departure from TV dramas.

