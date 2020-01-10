Gul Makai: Trailer of Malala Yousafzai’s biopic is out!

The trailer of Gul Makai, based on the life of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai was recently released. Directed by H.E. Amjad Khan, Reem Shaikh plays the youngest-ever prize winner from Swat Valley in Pakistan.

The trailer opens up with picturesque visuals of the valley as Shaikh says that the birth of a girl child is never celebrated by Pashtuns. However, she was loved dearly by all her family. Her father Ziauddin Yousafzai (played by Atul Kulkarni) asks her whether she had ever heard of Helen Keller. “A person who cannot see, can’t speak or hear… how could they ever be so successful in life? she inquires. “They are born fighters,” is her father’s response.

The visuals then show how the Swat valley was seized by Taliban gunmen, who enforced stringent rules on how men and women should conduct themselves. To set an example, they resorted to shooting a school teacher and setting books on fire. Thus begins Malala’s mission to get all students to school as she can be seen emphasizing in a speech to her townspeople. “One child, one teacher, one book and one pen can change the world!”

According to official synopsis of the film on YouTube, “Gul Makai is a story of courage that overcame fear and oppression. The film accounts the courageous journey and struggle of Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai, from her humble upbringing in the Swat Valley to becoming the champion for free education to all.”

Divya Dutta, Pankaj Tripathi and Mukesh Rishi were seen in pivotal roles. The film is supported by IIMSAM’s mandate, the United Nation system for a better world, UNSDGS 2030.

Gul Makai is releasing worldwide on 31st January, 2020, but it will not release in Pakistan. Watch the trailer here:

