Hadiqa Kiani pays tribute to Ertugrul with a Turkish song

It appears that the bond between Turkey and Pakistan is stronger than ever with Pakistan’s latest import, Diliris Ertugrul. As a tribute by Pakistan for the Turkish cast and crew, a Turkish song dedicated to the show has been released. Hadiqa Kiani sings the song in Turkish while making cameos in the music video.

The singer shared the song via her twitter.

In 2005, I had the honor of singing the Turkish song #SenAğlama at the AKM Opera House. Today, I have remastered that song as a tribute to @TRTErtugrulPTV series, #SezenAksu & to the people of Turkey. May our love and bond be forever strong. 🇹🇷🇵🇰❤️ Stream: https://t.co/OT2vwrsTty — Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) June 19, 2020

“In 2005, I had the honor of singing the Turkish song Sen Ağlama at the AKM Opera House. Today, I have remastered that song as a tribute to Ertugrul series, Sezen Aksu & to the people of Turkey. May our love and bond be forever strong,” she wrote.

While the entire entertainment industry is divided between some actors being for and some against airing Ertugurl on Pakistani TV, Hadiqa is clearly all for it. This might be the first time she has recorded a song in Turkish but we’re hoping for many more in the coming years.

