Hadiqa Kiani releases her debut qawwali ‘Jaanay Iss Dil’

Is there anything that Hadiqa Kiani cannot do? After proving herself as an actor in the first episode of her debut drama, Raqeeb Se, now the singer has released her debut qawwali Jaanay Iss Dil in collaboration with Ustad Dildar Hussain, the tabla player of the legend, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient and Pakistan’s most versatile and accomplished woman in music released her qawwali in collaboration with Sufiscore, a Youtube channel for South Asian music.

“Qawwali is indeed the purest form of music,” admitted Hadiqa in a press release. “Having had the opportunity to jump into a genre that is somewhat outside my comfort zone, I have an even greater appreciation for the art that is qawwali.”

She further added that the opportunity to work with Ustad Dildar Hussain, who has been an important part of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s entourage, was nothing short of an extraordinary experience.

“The tabla legend composed this qawwali himself, incorporating the beauty of the ghazal genre within this qawwali. It has been produced by Mian Yousaf Salahuddin and directed by Abdullah Haris,” she shared.

“This was a project of love and I am so grateful that you were able to connect to our message through the power of pure music. No auto-tuners, no heavy machines, just the beauty of our regional music, our language, our instruments,” shared Hadiqa upon receiving all the love and appreciation.

At a time when the younger generation is exploring rap and EDM, we have Hadiqa Kiani who explores the qawwali genre and proves her masterful artistry. Jaanay Iss Dil is already trending on YouTube within a couple of hours of its release with over 635,000 views in less than two hours.

Jaanay Iss Dil is a brave attempt by the artist and definitely worth the praise and appreciation. Hadiqa’s powerful vocals add magic to the composition and the music video is a visual treat nonetheless. The singer looks flawless in a Mohsin Naveed Ranjha outfit while Huma Adnan’s statement jewellery pieces are adding more appeal to the look.

Listen to the qawwali below:

