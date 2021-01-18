Hadiqa Kiani shares video of an impromptu singing session with Sania Saeed

Hadiqa Kiani, who is soon going to make his acting debut in HUM TV’s Raqeeb Se, is a phenomenal singer. The drama has a stellar cast with Naumaan Ejaz, Sania Saeed, Iqra Aziz and Faryal Mehmood in it. Fans are already excited after watching the teasers but the singer just doubled the anticipation by sharing videos and pictures from sets.

Recently, Hadiqa shared a video on Twitter in which she and veteran actor Sania Saeed are filmed during an impromptu singing session on the set of Raqeeb Se. The duo were singing singing Nasir Kazmi’s poetry.

“While on set for Raqeeb Se, the legendary Sania Saeed and I had an Impromptu singing session, such a genuine and beautiful soul, it has truly been an honor filming with her and the whole team these past few months,” Hadiqa wrote.

While on set for #RaqeebSe, the legendary Sania Saeed and I had an Impromptu singing session 💖 such a genuine and beautiful soul, it has truly been an honor filming with her and the whole team these past few months 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/xAJvEzEz0R — Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) January 17, 2021

The video is just a sneak peek into the friendship between the two talented artists. All of us are well aware of Hadiqa’s singing prowess but by the looks of the teasers, Hadiqa has held her ground in front of a legendary actor like Sania and Naumaan.

Raqeeb Se also features Hadiqa Kiani’s first ever composition for a drama OST. It has been written by her mother Khawar Kiani and sung by her. The drama is written by Bee Gul and directed by Kashif Nasir who are known for previous projects like Darr Si Jati Hai Sila.

