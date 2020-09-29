Hamza Ali Abbasi announces return to showbiz

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, who announced a long break from acting last year, has clarified that he hasn’t left acting entirely during an online game show of a private channel. He announced that he is currently working on two projects, the details of those will be shared with the fans soon.

Hamza announced his return to showbiz when the host questioned him about his decision to quit acting that broke the internet last year.

The Pyarey Afzal actor clarified that he had decided to take a long break from the acting scene to promote Islamic teachings, but his message was misinterpreted as him quitting the showbiz industry.

Earlier this year on Twitter, Hamza had told a fan that he just took a long break from the showbiz industry to devote more time towards religion. He added that he intent to make and even act in projects that are made within the boundaries of Islam.

In November last year, the Alif actor in a YouTube video announced that he was taking an ‘indefinite hiatus’ from the acting scene due to the change in his perspective of life. Hamza has also been engaged in actively talking to people and spread the message of Islam through various platforms, including YouTube.

Hamza also tied the knot last year with the Anaa actress Naimal Khawar. The couple welcomed their baby boy last month.

While we are intrigued to know more details about Hamza Ali Abbasi’s upcoming projects, we are also impatiently waiting for the release of his much-anticipated film The Legend of Maula Jatt alongside Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan and Humaima Malick. Now, that the star has announced his return to showbiz, we are sure there’s a lot more exciting to come!

comments