Hamza Ali Abbasi praises Feroze Khan’s decision to leave showbiz

Feroze Khan recently announced that he will be parting ways with the showbiz industry in order to make religion his priority. The actor’s decision was lauded by many on Twitter as well as some were disheartened that they won’t be able to see their favourite actor after while. However, fellow actor Hamza Ali Abbasi was the among the few from the industry who acknowledged his announcement and praised it as well.

Hamza, who himself had a change of heart after doing Alif, also announced last year that he is taking a leave from acting. The actor took to Twitter and prayed for Feroze.

“Masha Allah… I pray that May Allah help us to keep our intentions pure & give us guidance to spread his message to the best of our abilities and understanding. May Allah bless u brother,” he wrote.

Masha Allah❤….I pray tht May Allah help us to keep our intentions pure & give us guidance to spread his message to the best of our abilities and understanding. May Allah bless u brother. https://t.co/hL6ZWwUu98 — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) March 8, 2020

This was in connection to Feroze’s announcement that he will not work in baseless dramas anymore. “I will only act and provide my services for the teachings of Islam,” Feroze tweeted earlier.

“Request you all to pray for me and my loved ones,” he added.

Feroze Khan’s sister, Humaima Malick also praised his brother’s decision and congratulated him for his journey on the righteous path.

I am going through that time of my life when my siblings are playing a role of inspiration for. Dear @ferozekhaan , we all are so proud of your decision to chose your path of Siraatul Mustaqeem. You are blessed that Allah has chosen you at such a young age. — HUMAIMA MALICK (@HumaimaMalick) March 7, 2020

May Allah also guide us towards the straight path. #lifegoals #Siraatulmustaqeem bless you Meri jaan @ferozekhaan — HUMAIMA MALICK (@HumaimaMalick) March 7, 2020

