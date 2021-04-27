Hania Aamir and Momin Saqib to work together in a project

In latest news, Hania Aamir is all set to star opposite social media influencer and new actor Momin Saqib. The news was revealed by producer Shazia Wajahat, wife of director Wajahat Rauf, on her Instagram.

She shared a video and a few pictures where we can see Hania and Momin rehearsing lines from a script. Shazia captioned it “Something exciting coming soon. New onscreen couple alert.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shazia Wajahat (@shaziawajahat)

She tagged Hum TV in the post and also wrote hashtag ‘directorial debut’ which is a clear hint that she will be directing this project.

Momin can be currently seen as Essa in Wajahat Rauf’s drama serial Raqs e Bismil. His performance as a debutant is loved and lauded by all.

As soon as the news was announced, fellow celebrities congratulated the pair on their new project, including Iqra Aziz and Dananeer Mobeen.

Keep watching this space for more updates.

