30 Jun

Haroon ties the knot in an intimate ceremony

by Entertainment Desk
The COVID-19 pandemic is slowly turning into a low-key wedding season and we are delightful as some of our favourite celebrities are giving us a chance to rejoice in these tough times. Famous singer of the 90s pop band Awaz, Haroon Rashid is the most recent one to tie the knot in an intimate gathering.



The news started circulating on social media on Tuesday morning. Many bloggers and media outlets reported that “the pop singer Haroon Rashid has tied the knot with a girl named Farwa.”

 

Read: Haroon releases solo music video ‘Dhundoonga’ after 10 years

The couple seemed quite happy, dressed in shades of ivory and muted gold. Haroon stood out with a Pakol on his head and it also makes us eager to see more pictures of the wedding. The singer has not yet shared the news on his social media.

