23 Mar

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison

by Entertainment Desk
Former movie producer, Harvey Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison on charges of rape and sexual assault, has just tested positive for the coronavirus. According to Reuters, Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association said that Weinstein is now being kept in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility.



The test apparently came back positive on Sunday morning and concerns about the corrections officers who lacked proper safety equipment has lead to several staff members being quarantined as well. Two other prisoners at the facility have also tested positive for the virus. Weinstein arrived at the facility on Wednesday after being sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11 for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping Jessica Mann, a one-time aspiring actress.

Dozens of other women had also come forward since October 2017, including famous actresses, accusing Weinstein of sexual misconduct stretching back decades. Following the conviction, he spent some time in Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for heart problems before arriving at the Wende facility.

