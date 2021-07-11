Haute Beauty: Celebrities reveal their makeup essentials in summer

It is inevitable to wonder how some of favourite celebrities manage to capture beautiful sun kissed pictures early in the morning or even after a hectic shoot. One must think some of them may have long beauty routines, so, we thought why not find out the makeup and beauty essentials that some of our artists absolutely love and always carry.

We asked them the following and here’s what they shared:

1. What’s in your bag these days?

2. 3 makeup/ beauty essentials in summer that you swear by?

Rabab Hashim

1. Sunscreen, sanitizer, many masks and my Icebreakers

2. Bioderma sunscreen, a NYX matte lip gloss and a Body Shop cheek tint

Naeema Butt

1. Hand sanitizer, mask, perfume, money, lipstick

2. All Huda Beauty products and a L’Oréal lipstick

Sabeena Syed

1. It depends on where I’m going but I’m very minimalistic; a lip gloss, my keys, mascara, wallet and probably a pen with a notebook (I’m old school like that).

2. A lip tint (I use it as a blush also), mascara and a concealer. Also, these are literally the only three things I use during summer.

Dur e Fishan Saleem

1. Sanitizer, mask, house keys and lip tint

2. Sun block, sun block and sun block

Rabya Kulsom

1. A hand sanitizer (all the time)

2. My Lip tint, blush and eyebrow palette

Becks Khan

1. Perfume, sanitizer and shades

2. Sunscreen! MAC Concealer and Laura Mercier setting powder

Anoushay Abbasi

1. My wallet, AirPods and lipstick

2. I’ll start off with sunscreen, the most important thing to have with you at all times! Other than that, I love using a good face mist during summer; in fact one of my favourite is the Mario Badescu rose water. And, of course, lip balm!