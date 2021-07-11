To top
11 Jul

Haute Beauty: Celebrities reveal their makeup essentials in summer

by Syeda Zehra
makeup

It is inevitable to wonder how some of favourite celebrities manage to capture beautiful sun kissed pictures early in the morning or even after a hectic shoot. One must think some of them may have long beauty routines, so, we thought why not find out the makeup and beauty essentials that some of our artists absolutely love and always carry.

We asked them the following and here’s what they shared:

1. What’s in your bag these days?

2. 3 makeup/ beauty essentials in summer that you swear by?

 

Rabab Hashim

 

makeup

 

1. Sunscreen, sanitizer, many masks and my Icebreakers

2. Bioderma sunscreen, a NYX matte lip gloss and a Body Shop cheek tint

 

 

Naeema Butt

 

makeup

 

1. Hand sanitizer, mask, perfume, money, lipstick

2. All Huda Beauty products and a L’Oréal lipstick

 

 

Sabeena Syed

 

 

1. It depends on where I’m going but I’m very minimalistic; a lip gloss, my keys, mascara, wallet and probably a pen with a notebook (I’m old school like that).

2. A lip tint (I use it as a blush also), mascara and a concealer. Also, these are literally the only three things I use during summer.

 

Dur e Fishan Saleem

 

 

1. Sanitizer, mask, house keys and lip tint

2. Sun block, sun block and sun block

 

 

Rabya Kulsom

 

 

1. A hand sanitizer (all the time)

2. My Lip tint, blush and eyebrow palette

 

 

Becks Khan

 

 

1. Perfume, sanitizer and shades

2. Sunscreen! MAC Concealer and Laura Mercier setting powder

 

 

Anoushay Abbasi

 

makeup

 

1. My wallet, AirPods and lipstick

2. I’ll start off with sunscreen, the most important thing to have with you at all times! Other than that, I love using a good face mist during summer; in fact one of my favourite is the Mario Badescu rose water. And, of course, lip balm!

 

 

Syeda Zehra

The author is Assistant Editor at Something Haute. A journalist by profession, the writer has a penchant for films, fashion and music.

Previous post
Naimal Khawar reveals Hamza Ali Abbasi takes over daddy duties to support her art
Next post
Mahira Khan joins Actors Collective Trust to support the association’s mission and vision
You might also like
skincare bundles Mahira
5 bundles for budget-friendly skincare routine
June 15, 2021
spray
Haute Beauty: 5 hydrating facial sprays for fresh skin
May 25, 2021
Eid look
Haute List: 5 must-have beauty products to perfect your Eid look
May 6, 2021