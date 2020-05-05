To top
5 May

Haute List: 10 amazing Ramazan deals to avail during lockdown

by The Haute Team
Featured, Life Style
Ramazan

Ramazan is a month of penance and prayers, however it is also known for the joys of approaching Eid and its celebrations. For foodies, the month holds a special place as many restaurants offer discounts and deals for iftaar and sehri to entice their taste buds.



Although the situation is quite different this year as food lovers cannot enjoy outings and iftaar parties due to strict social distancing protocols. You can still enjoy delicious home-cooked pakoras and samosas, or hone your culinary skills while you’re stuck at home in lockdown but some meals have a signature taste that can only be achieved when made my pros. Well… fret not as you can avail some good dinning in options with home delivery and break the monotonous cycle of home-cooked meals.

Here are a few recommendations of deals you can order online this Ramazan:

 

1. Craving for KFC

 

Ramazan

Anytime, anywhere!

 

 

2. McDonald’s

 

Ramazan

All in one winning deal.

 

3. OPTP

 

Ramazan

You can’t get a deal better than this.

 

4. California Pizza

 

Ramazan

This is pizza galore!

 

5. Tao – Pan Asian Cuisine

 

Ramazan

Feast on delicious Pan Asian cuisine

 

6. Burger O’Clock

 

Ramazan

Any burger for PKR 399!

 

7. Broadway Pizza

 

Ramazan

 

Ramazan

Pizza and sweet treats, what more do you want?

 

8. The New York Pizza

 

Ramazan

So many deals to try!

 

9. Domino’s Pizza 

 

Ramazan

What a double combo!

 

 

10. Del Frio

 

Ramazan

Refreshing meal combos for iftaar

 

 

PS: Food deliveries are only available in a restricted time slot. Don’t forget to check timing details before placing your order. Make sure you follow all hygiene protocols when you order food online and ensure contactless delivery i.e. no direct contact with the rider. Use hand sanitizer when handling delivered boxes and wash your hands immediately after.

 

The Haute Team

This article is written by one of our competent team members.

