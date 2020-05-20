Haute list: 3 different desserts to make at home on Eid

With Eid approaching fast and the lockdown lifted, people are struggling to find the right balance between the outside world and distancing ourselves. People are still concerned that even though restaurants and eateries are now open, how safe is it to actually order from them. We can at least put our minds to rest about what to serve for dessert. With these delicious recipes, you won’t even need to consider take-out from anywhere else.

Here are three recipes for delicious home-made mithai:

1) Kesar Kulfi

Ingredients:

2 cups milk

1 cup condensed milk

2 tbsp cornflour

1 tsp cardamom powder

2 tbsp almonds crushed

1 tbsp cashews crushed

2-3 cardamoms crushed

10-12 sticks saffron

Process:

Take milk in a pan, bring to simmer while stirring. Add condensed milk to the pan. Stir well. Add crushed cardamoms to the pan and stir then bring it to a boil. Add chopped cashews and almonds to the boiling milk, stir well. Dissolve the cardamom powder, saffron and cornflour separately in a tsp of milk, and add it to the boiling milk mixture. Keep it aside to cool down completely. Put the thick paste into separate moulds. Chill the moulds for 7-8 hours. Serve the chilled frozen kulfi, sprinkled with almonds and cashews.

2) Shahi Tukray

Ingredients:

5 big bread slices

3 cups milk

250 gm sweetened condensed milk

2 -4 tbsp unsalted butter

orange/yellow food coloring

almonds

lightly sweetened whipped cream

Process:

Take the bread and cut the edges off. In a flat pan add one tbsp butter and toast the bread from a side, then flip the slices and add another tbsp of butter and toast them. Arrange them in a flat dish. Now take a saucepan and milk. Boil the milk while stirring over medium heat until it’s reduced to half. Add the condensed milk and yellow or orange food coloring. Cook it on low heat for 10 more minutes. Pour the mixture on the bread and cool it for an hour. Garnish it with nuts and whipped cream and serve.

3) Besan Burfi

Ingredients:

1/4 cup butter

1 cup besan

2 tbsp sooji

½ cup sugar

¼ cup water

¼ tsp cardamom powder

2 tbsp cashew

Process:

In a large saucepan, roast besan and sooji in butter over low heat. Stir until the mixture has combined without lumps into a paste. When the mixture will turn brown, put it aside. Now in another pan, take the sugar and water, dissolve them completely and cook for about 8-10 minutes. When the mixture has syrup-like consistency, add it to the besan mixture. Stir it until the mixtures have combined. Add cardamom powder and transfer the dough into a flat baking pan. Top it with cashews and let it rest for 30 minutes. When it has set, cut it into small portions and serve.

