19 Jun

Haute List: 3 DIY cooling face masks to deal with summer heat

by Eman Lakhany
Every change of season requires that you alter your skincare routine accordingly. One silver lining of being stuck at home in this situation is that you have all the time in the world to try out new skincare regimens. So as summer approaches, your skin is drastically in need of some hydration to stay glowing and healthy-looking.



Here are 3 DIY face masks recipes to keep your skin hydrated.

 

1) Banana Yogurt Mask

 

 

Ingredients: 

1 banana
2 tsp yogurt
1 tsp warm honey

Process:

Mash all the ingredients together and apply to face until it’s dry. Rinse off with warm water.

 

2) Peach Mask

 

Ingredients: 

1 peach
1 egg white

Process: 

Mash the peach into small pieces and whip in the egg white thoroughly. Apply for 15 minutes and rinse off with cold water. The enzymes in the peach help loosen up pores to rid your skin of impurities.

 

3) Oats Mask

 

 

Ingredients: 

1/3 cup of oats
2 tsp milk
1 tsp honey

 

Process: 

Grind the oats in a food processor until it has a powder-like consistency. Add honey and milk and mix until it forms a thick paste. Then let it rest for 10 minutes and apply to the face for about 30 minutes before washing it off.

 

Let us know in the comments below if you try any of these.

Eman Lakhany
