Haute List: 4 beauty treatments you can do with basic kitchen items

One positive outcome of this lockdown can be that our hair and skin are finally on a break from the constant exposure to unhealthy products. Since we’re not going out, there doesn’t seem to be a reason to put in the effort. However, we can take that a step further and actually start working on making our skin and hair healthier. For that, all you need is a few basic ingredients that can be found in every household.

Here are 5 different masks and scrubs you can make at home and use for better hair and skin:

1. Coconut oil and honey hair mask

Mix two tablespoons of coconut oil with a teaspoon of honey in a small bowl. Whisk until the mixture reaches a liquid-like consistency. It might be easier to warm the coconut oil first.

Apply the mask to the ends of your hair. Wait 30 minutes then rinse thoroughly with warm water. If your hair still feels waxy, you can use shampoo to remove the buildup. This recipe is guaranteed to bring back shiny and healed hair.

2. Brown sugar with coconut oil lip scrub

Mix some granulated brown sugar with coconut or olive oil and exfoliate to scrub away any dry skin. The oil will leave your lips feeling hydrated and soft.

3. Honey and lemon face mask

You can use honey in a mask for hydration. Mix it with fresh lemon juice to treat faded dark spots. Make sure you buy raw honey, as regular honey loses most of its beneficial nutrients when it is heated and processed.

4. Coffee, brown sugar and coconut oil body scrub

The properties in coffee have been found to help diminish the look of cellulite, and the added benefit of coconut oil in the recipe will keep your skin moisturized and super-smooth. The texture in coffee grounds is guaranteed to slough away dead skin.

