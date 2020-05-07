Haute List: 4 best antagonists in dramas these days

While in lockdown, our focus towards Pakistani dramas has increased even more so than before. These days there are a lot of popular serials running on TV, where it’s not just the protagonist who keeps us hooked onto our screens but also the villain (sometimes even both). At times, we watch plays for the latter more than the former. Who doesn’t remember Ahsan Khan in Udaari or Ali Kazmi in Baaghi? These characters stayed with us not because they were inspirational but due to the sheer brilliance of how they were portrayed.

Here are some of our favourite antagonists seen on television these days who we love to hate.

1. Sardar Saif-ur-Rehman in Muqaddar

The extremely powerful Cambridge educated landowner takes away all attention with his on-screen charisma. Saif-ur-Rehman has kidnapped a girl Raima, who is of his daughter’s age and forced her into marrying him. He is far from even being likable. However, whether it’s Faysal Quraishi’s impeccable acting skills or just the grandeur of the character, either way, we’re more interested in seeing how Saif-ur-Rehman is going to deal with the consequences of his actions.

2. Sarwar in Pyar Ke Sadqay

This beautifully complex character makes us angry at our core with his exploitation of everyone around him. However, we also see that Sarwar (Omair Rana) isn’t an emotionless robot who likes to watch the world burn, but someone with deep feelings. We see him talk about his childhood, we see him display a range of emotions whenever he sees Mahjabeen and Abdullah happy, and a lot more. For once, we’re interested to know the traumatic experiences that made the villain the way he is.

3. Zaitoon in Ghalati

Saba Hameed’s portrayal of the classic evil mother-in-law — Zaitoon — takes a spin here since she doesn’t even spare her own children. Her self-serving agenda takes so much priority in her life, that while trying to make life hell for her daughters-in-law, she is willing to make her sons suffer as well. At this point, it’s simply astonishing to see the lengths she is willing to go. What’s interesting is that for her, she’s the victim of a cruel world. We’re waiting to see whether she finally realizes her issues in upcoming episodes or is she going to take the cruelty a step further!

4. Mir Farooq Zaman in Yeh Dil Mera

The viciously wicked Mir Farooq Zaman (Adnan Siddiqui) doesn’t think twice before ruining or ending other people’s lives, only to keep his life unbothered. This character shows exactly what happens when a person gets too much power handed to them at a young age. We see that Mir Farooq always believed that he was above anyone else around him. The power and money allowed him to cover up any and every crime for years. Of course, now that Amaan is finally back to avenge his family’s brutal murder, Mir Farooq has finally met his match. We’re excited about what kind of ending the clash between the two will bring to the show!

Which one is your favourite?

