Haute List: 5 dramas to look forward to in 2021

2021 has begun with its fair share of uncertainties but one thing which is definite is that this is going to be an eventful year for Pakistan’s entertainment industry. We have a number of big films lined up for release, but that is still dependent on cinema openings. However, the first quarter of 2021 is full of powerhouse performances on television with some big dramas all geared up to release on major TV channels.

We are going to see A-list stars making an appearance on television after a long time, a singer and a designer are making acting debuts while some classics are being reprised. We have love sagas and stories revolving around strong social messages as well. The teasers for these 5 dramas have hit the screens and the anticipation is at all-time high!

1. Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3

The heartthrob Feroze Khan’s most anticipated drama is going to air soon on Geo Entertainment. In the third installment of Khuda Aur Mohabbat franchise, the actor will be seen opposite Iqra Aziz. By the looks of the 3 teasers that have released so far, this is going to be an intense and emotional journey of love and spirituality. Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 is directed by Wajahat Hussain and written by Hashim Nadeem under the production of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi’s 7th Sky Entertainment. The teasers show Feroze as a confident young boy from a lower middle class background, who falls in love.

2.Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi

Year 2020 belonged to Yumna Zaidi and now it seems that she is going to take some trophies home after 2021 too as the teasers of her upcoming drama Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi (DNUTN) have opened up lot of conversations surrounding grave subjects like human trafficking, child abuse, child marriages women trafficking, teenage women used for prostitution or domestic slavery. It is definitely going to be a gripping tale which will make us uneasy in our bones.

Written by Amna Mufti, DNUTN is made in collaboration with Kashf Foundation. Directed by Kashif Nisar, the drama has a stellar cast including Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Omair Rana, Yasra Rizvi, Samiya Mumtaz, Nauman Ejaz, Naveed Shahzad, Kashif Mahmood, Adnan Shah Tipu and Noor ul Hassan. It will air on PTV and TV One from January 18th, 2021.

3. Raqeeb Se

Another Kashif Nisar directorial Raqeeb Se is making waves with its teasers these days. The drama, marking the acting debut of singer Hadiqa Kiana, also stars Naumaan Ijaz, Sania Saeed, Iqra Aziz, Salman Shahid, Faryal Mahmood, Saba Faisal, Saqib Sameer, Hassan Mir, Hamza Sohail among others. Written by Bee Gul, the story of Raqeeb Se revolves around a woman (Hadiqa Kiani) who leaves her house with her daughter (Iqra Aziz) due to domestic violence and visits her former lover’s home to seek shelter. The storyline is intriguing and we’re looking forward to see it on HUM TV soon.

4. Pehli Si Mohabbat

Pehli Si Mohabbat starring the much-loved jori of Sheheryar Munawar and Maya Ali is ARY’s biggest offering for the New Year. From the teasers, the drama appears to be an intense saga of doomed love however, the twist in the story is ace designer Hassan Sheheryar Yaseen’s entry as the villain. Written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Anjum Shehzad, Pehli Si Mohabbat will air soon on ARY Digital.

5. Affair

Featuring Faysal Quraishi, Hiba Bukhari, Kiran Haq and Wahaj Ali, another Geo Entertainment project titled Affair is going to hit screens soon. Written by Zanjabeel Asim and directed by Siraj ul Haq, the drama is a 7th Sky Entertainment presentation. Though it appears to be a confusing story about who is not really faithful to their partner in the couple, we’re looking forward to find out once it airs.

Honorable Mention

Phaans

Another drama which seems interesting through its teasers is Sami Khan, Shehzad Sheikh and Zara Noor Abbas starrer Phaans. Written by Samina Ijaz and directed by Ahmad Kamran, the drama is based on a social issue and will air on HUM TV. Ali Tahir and Arjumand Rahim are also a part of the cast. Shehzad in an interview with Something Haute revealed that he will be playing a guy with Down Syndrome in the drama which is quite challenging. A few teasers of the drama were released but then the shooting was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Which one of these dramas are you most excited about?

