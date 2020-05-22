Haute List: 5 makeup looks to glam up on Eid

Eid is just around the corner and while we gear up to celebrate it at our homes, we also need to make extra efforts to make it special. It is time to bid adieu to your pyjamas and tees which have proved to be your best friends in the last few months as well as say sayonara to lockdown blues. Get up and dress yourself in pretty festive attire (irrespective if it is new or not), put your glamorous foot forward and don’t let the lockdown gloom overshadow your spirit.

And what better way to step into festive mood than breezy party looks for summer that shout out glamour! Here are some of the trending makeup looks sported by your favourite actors for inspiration:

Good old pink pout

For those of you who don’t want to deck up and like light makeup, opt for a smooth base of foundation or BB cream coupled with lots of highlighter, a hint of blush and glossy pink lips. Take a hint from Sajal Aly and Yumna Zaidi.

Dewy freshness

If you want to get a lick of that dewy freshness, prep your skin with a tinted moisturizer. Stick to light coverage throughout the makeup. Outline your eyes with a thin layer of black kohl, accentuate your lashes with mascara, groom your brows with precision. Lastly, use a matter shade of nude lipstick like actress Ayeza Khan has done here.

Make a statement

Bold lips speak for themselves. So if you love to let your lip shade do all the talking, go for bright hues like cherry tomatoes or deep reds like burgundy. Take a cue from Hania Aamir and Saheefa Jabbar and don’t play much with eye-shadows when sporting a bold lip.

Go full glam

Why not make that mandatory Eid picture stand out from the crowd by trying a different look altogether? Those of you who are planning to wear a chiffon sari this Eid, Saba Qamar has got you sorted with this bold look. Go for slicked back hairstyle and let the highlighter and nude pout spice up the look.

Eye game

Welcome Eid with a perfect eyeliner. Roshanay Afridi’s look created for Hello magazine’s shoot by Nabila Salon is one of the standout eye looks for 2020. These aqua color lines are dramatic and will add oomph to any look. If you don’t think you can nail this one, try Ayeza Khan’s blue winged liner.

Which look are you most eager to try this Eid?

comments