Haute List: 5 must-have beauty products to perfect your Eid look

With Eid being around the corner, everybody is gearing up to get the best look and what is Eid without some glam. From the perfect cat-eye to a striking red lip finished with glow-y and bronzed skin, all the effort will only pay off if you have the best makeup products.

Want to update your beauty box and still on the hunt for new products then keep scrolling because we have listed some all-time hit beauty bombs that will give you that much-needed radiant and festive look.

1. Huda Beauty – Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette

Looking for the perfect eyeshadow palette for a gram-worthy look? Get your hands on this ever-loved Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette. Featuring 18 cosmic shades with a variety of 4 different textures ranging from neutral to bold shades, this will give you an array of options for your perfect Eid look. Get it here.

2. Tarte – Shape Tape Concealer

What’s Eid without a smooth and full coverage base? To look flawless this Eid, you must start with covering dark circles and don’t let anyone see you are sleep deprived and tired. The best product to get rid of your dark circles temporarily is everybody’s favorite Tarte Shape Tape Concealer featuring a full-coverage formula with up to 16 hours of flawless finish. This concealer will surely give you smooth skin and will brighten your undereye area. Shop it here.

3. Huda Beauty – Faux Filter Foundation



The most essential product to achieve a flawless look is a base which looks smooth on the skin and we suggest Huda Beauty Faux Filter Foundation for it. Packed with a high percentage of ultra-refined pigments, it will give you full coverage while looking as smooth as butter on your skin giving you a faux filter in real life without getting caked up in this humid weather. Get it now.

4. BH Cosmetics – Wild and Radiant Palette



Get the much-needed glow this Eid with BH Cosmetics all-in-one Wild and Radiant Palette. Featuring four highly-pigmented shimmer bronzers and highlighters that will give you a sun-kissed look with the right amount of glow, this one will surely make you look like a million dollars. Get this perfect face palette here.

5. MAC – Prep & Prime Fix+



No Eid glam is complete without making sure the makeup stays throughout the day in hot and humid weather. So, you need to add this MAC Prep and Prime Fix+ setting spray to your collection. A lightweight mist packed with vitamins and minerals to keep your skin fresh all day long. Shop here.

