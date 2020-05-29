Haute List: 5 must-have mascaras to own for perfect lashes

While our good makeup products might last for a good year or two, mascara is one beauty product that should be thrown out every few months as part of a healthy makeup routine. It is recommended that we shouldn’t put clumpy mascaras on our lashes since lashes are supposed to be protecting our eyes.

So if the tube needs to be changed often, why not try different brands to find the one which suits your style the most. Here are some recommendations for the best mascaras to try this year!

1) Marc Jacobs Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara

This mascara guarantees proper lift and volume with only one coat. Adding to this, if you want fuller-looking lashes, applying more coats will give a more intense look. This is the go-to mascara for anyone who wants that false lashes look.

2) Pat McGrath Labs FetishEyes Mascara

With it’s thicker brush, this mascara is best for a voluminous effect. With it’s non-clumping creamy formula, this is a winner for anyone who is looking for an all -in-one mascara which lengthens, thickens and curls.

3) E.L.F. Cosmetics Lengthening and Volumizing Mascara

This super affordable mascara proves that one doesn’t have to shun a product just because it’s cheap. With it’s compact and easily maneuverable brush it can grab both hard-to-reach short and bottom lashes. Applying two to three coats guarantees the best results.

4) Maybelline Lash Discovery

This mascara is perfect for those no make-up looks where one wants to appear more natural. This doesn’t give a volumizing effect but a more curled look. So your lashes will appear perky and not overpowering.

5) Benefit Cosmetics “They’re Real” Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara

The winner in the dramatizing category, this benefit mascara has had the crown for years now. With just one coat your lashes appear dramatically thicker and fuller. Adding to it, it doesn’t smudge and guarantees to last long. What else does one want?

