Haute List: 5 must-have red lipsticks for every skin tone

Let’s just get this disclaimer out of the way that every girl can wear any red lipstick she wants! However, we believe the right shade for you is the one that makes you feel good. The best way forward to find the most flattering red lipstick for you is to take into account your skin tone. Yes, it is quite a daunting task because not one shade of red can work for all.

But fret not! We have found 5 perfect red lipsticks that will look best on each complexion:

1. L’Oreal Paris Color Riche – Brick Rouge

L’Oreal Paris Brick Rouge is an all-time favorite and looks absolutely stunning on fair or dusky skin tones. It is super pigmented and matte with long lasting and hydrating properties. It’s a burnt rusty red shade which complements medium ethnic skin tones really well. We would surely prefer this color and moisture rich formula to give you that fierce look. Shop it here.

2. NYX Butter Lipstick – Ripe Berry

If you are on the hunt of a perfect red lipstick on a budget then NYX Butter Lipstick in Ripe Berry is the perfect option for you. It’s not only affordable but has an insane amount of color pay off with a good lasting power. It has more of a satin texture leaving your lips smooth. It’s a deep plum red which looks stunning on almost every skin tone. Shop it here.

3. MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipstick – Fashion Legacy

If you are looking for a red liquid lipstick option then MAC – Fashion Legacy will be your perfect match. It is thick and creamy in texture and glides on your lips very smoothly. It has a long staying power with a matte finish. It’s a warm-toned medium red which makes it quite versatile for different skin tones. Shop it here.

4. MAC Matte Lipstick – Lady Danger

Lady Danger is one of the MAC’s classic creations loved by many. It’s more of an orange-red hue which looks super stunning on more fair or medium skin tones. It has a semi-matte finish with a super creamy texture and a good lasting power. It is a beautiful shade to wear with natural eye makeup. Shop it here.

5. Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink – 20 Pioneer

One other option in must-have red lipsticks is Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink in shade Pioneer. It’s a classic bold red with blue undertones. It is more of a deep red color which looks stunning on all skin tones throughout the spectrum. It has a ink like liquid formula with a matte finish and long lasting stay. Shop this red lipstick here.

Comment below which one of these is a must in your collection?

comments