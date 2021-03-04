Haute List: 6 classic fragrances that will never get old

Choosing a fragrance according to your choice and preferences is surely a task. While one person may be a big fan of floral and fruity scents another might find it cloying. But there are some classic perfumes that are loved by all and will never get old or boring.

We have listed down 6 top picks from our fragrances collection which are universally adored. Check out list here and choose the ones you would like to add to your perfume collection:

1. Chanel — Coco Mademoiselle

If you are big on floral and fruity scents then Coco Mademoiselle by Chanel will be perfect for you. With a long-lasting fragrance, it has top notes of orange and orange blossom, followed by middle notes of jasmine and Turkish rose and base notes of white musk and vanilla, making the scent irresistible. Get it here.

2. Giorgio Armani — Armani Code For Women

If you are on the hunt for a good and lasting sweet scent with a bit of spicy hint to it then Giorgio Armani’s Code will be the best pick for you. A classic scent that will make you smell like a dream with notes of vanilla, orange blossom, jasmine, and ginger. Armani Code will surely attract some admirers. Shop it here.

3. Versace — Bright Crystal

Bright Crystal from Versace is surely a classic. A floral fruity fragrance for women with top notes of pomegranate, middle notes of lotus and magnolia and base notes of musk and mahogany. If you want a signature scent with a perfect balance of floral and fruity hints then this one is a must to buy. Shop here.

4. Burberry — Burberry Body For Women

If you are not fond of sweet and fruity smells and are looking for a more musky and strong fragrance then Burberry Body will be perfect for you. Features top notes of peach and wormwood, freesia as middle notes and cashmere wood, amber and musk as base notes. Buy this classic scent here.

5. Victoria’s Secret — Bombshell For Women

Bombshell by Victoria’s Secret will make you feel like a diva with just a few spritzes of this perfume. A favorite amongst floral and fruity scents that makes everybody a fan. It features top notes of passion fruit and grapefruit, middle notes of peony, jasmine, and the base of musk and woody notes. Shop this divine fragrance here.

6. Chanel — Gabrielle

If you are on the hunt for a perfect scent that has balanced floral notes and woody musk notes then Gabrielle Essence by Chanel is what you are missing in your collection. It features top notes of citruses, red fruits, and black currant, followed by middle notes of white flowers, jasmine, and coconut and base notes of musk, sandalwood, and vanilla. Shop this scent here.

