Haute List: Pakistani films to look out for in 2020

We are entering an entirely new decade and let’s just hope this one brings something special for the Pakistani film industry. With a whole new year in front of us, there’s a lot to anticipate and surprisingly more than two dozen local films have been announced to fuel our anticipation. We are looking forward to a few film acting debuts including Imran Ashraf, Iqra Aziz, Azaan Sami Khan, Zahid Ahmed and Farhan Saeed as well as Urwa Hocane’s first stint as a producer (Tich Button).

There is also more room and hope for experimentation as we have noticed new genres; a much-needed break from the plethora of romantic comedies. Case in point films like Zindagi Tamasha, Kamli and Fatman to name a few. Fingers crossed; perhaps 2020 will be the year when our patience will finally pay off and we will see Fawad Khan on the big screen in The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Unfortunately, due to a non-existent official release calendar in Pakistan, it’s hard to mark the dates for some of our favourite titles so early on but let’s just hope at least half of them see the light of day.

It’s not an exhaustive list as more titles will add in as the year progresses, however, here is a rundown of Pakistani films that are expected to release in 2020:

1. Fatman

Nabeel Qureshi’s Fatman has Ahmed Ali Butt as the new take on superheroes. It’s a family entertainer that deals with the subject of body shaming.

2. London Nahi Jaunga

Nadeem Baig and Humayun Saeed will be coming back with London Nahi Jaunga. Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan have been cast in the film opposite Humayun. Nadeem has also clarified that this won’t be a sequel to Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

3. Pardey Mein Rehne Do

With Ahsan Khan in the lead, Parday Mein Rehne Do is written by Mohsin Ali and is a romantic comedy with an important social message in it.

4. Dum Mastam

Written by Amar Khan who is also the actress in the film, Dum Mastam is Ehteshammuddin’s next directorial venture with Imran Ashraf as the main lead.

5. Money Back Guarantee

Probably the biggest ensemble cast to anticipate in 2020, Money Back Guarantee is Fawad Khan’s next for the big screen. Starring Gohar Rasheed, Wasim and Shaniera Akram, Mani Mikaal Zulfiqar, Jan Rambo, Kiran Malik along with Mahira Khan and Hina Dilpazeer expected to make a cameo, this Faisal Qureshi film is going to be a laughing riot.

6. Love Guru

Another film produced by Humayun Saeed, this one is again a collaboration with Nadeem Baig. However, the cast and/or release date of the film has not been announced yet.

7. Patakh Dey

This will be Azaan Sami Khan’s acting debut opposite Hania Amir and is said to be helmed by Saife Hassan. It also features Ahsan Khan, Kubra Khan, Shamoon Abbasi, Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari and Shafqat Cheema.

8. Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad

The hit pair of Nabeel Qureshi and Fahad Mustafa will be back a hiatus of over a year with Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. Fahad was recently shooting for the film and it appears to be an interesting plot.

9. The Legend of Maula Jatt

With many controversies enveloping the film, The Legend of Maula Jatt’s (TLMJ) fate is in doldrums for quite some time however, we sincerely hope to see it in the next year. Directed by Bilal Lashari, TLMJ has Gohar Rasheed, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malik, Hamza Ali Abbasi in lead roles.

10. Sorry: A Love Story

Produced by Faysal Qureshi, this will also be the actor’s comeback on the big screen. Directed by Sohail Javed, the film stars Faryal Mahmood, Aamina Sheikh and Zahid Ahmed in the cast.

11. Tich Button

Urwa Hocane’s debut production, this film stars Feroze Khan, Sonya Hussyn, Farhan Saeed and Iman Aly. It is directed by Qasim Ali Mureed.

12. Zindagi Tamasha

Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha has already won international recognition by winning an accolade at the Busan International Film Festival. It is slated for a January 2020 release.

13. Fly

Written by acclaimed playwright Asma Nabeel, who has penned famous dramas like Khuda Mera Bhi Hai, Khaani, Dil Kiya Karay and the recently concluded serial Surkh Chandni, Fly is a feature film about breast cancer awareness.

14. Naram Garam

Vasay Chaudhry is working on a script that’s going to be an out-and-out comedy entertainer with lots of action. It’s a two-hero film and Vasay will play one of them. It will be produced by Humayun Saeed.

15. Kamli

Sarmad Khoosat’s directorial Kamli stars Saba Qamar as the main lead. The shoot of the film has recently wrapped and Sarmad also revealed the first still from the film which features Sania Saeed in it.

16. Jugnu by Jami

Jami will be back as a producer for a film titled Jugnu, starring Babar Zardari, Shahjahan Narejo, Kulsoom Aftab, Meesum Naqvi and others. The music of the film will be composed by The Sketches.

17. Kahay Dil Jidhar

With Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan as leads, Kahay Dil Jidhar is a film directed by TV commercial director Jalal Rumi.

18. Lafangay

Pakistan’s first horror comedy Lafangay has Sami Khan, Mani, Mubeen Gabool and Saleem Mairaj. The film is said to be a two-part series and Chapter 1 will hit the theaters in 2020.

19. Yaara Vay

Another Sami Khan’s flick slated 2020 release is Yaara Vay in which he is paired opposite Aleeze Nasser. It will also have Javed Sheikh, Marina Khan, Faizan Khwaja and Ali Sikandar in it. Written by Althea Kaushal and directed by Manish Pawar, the film has also been shot in Thailand.

20. Abhinandan

Reportedly written and directed by Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, Abhinandan is a film about Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was captured in Pakistan and held captive for 60 hours after his aircraft was shot down in an aerial dogfight following the Balakot attack in 2019.

21. Gawah Rehna

Set in the Pakistan of 1920, against the backdrop of the Khilafat Movement led by our forefathers for the people of Turkey, Gawah Rehna is a film which stars Emaad Irfani and Ghana Ali in lead roles.

22. Ishrat – Made in China

This is going to be Mohib Mirza’s directorial debut. The actor will also work in the film alongside Sanam Saeed, Sara Loren, Shamoon Abbasi, Ali Kazmi and many more. Reports also claim that designer HSY will be making his acting debut as a villain in the film.

23. Half Fry

With recently married celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz as the lead pair, Half Fry is an action-comedy by writer/director Abu Aleeha.

24. Huay Tum Ajnabee

The film stars Mikaal Zulfiqar and Sadia Khan and is a love story set against the backdrop of the fall of Dhaka.

25. Loafer

By debut director Ehraz Ali, this one is written by Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and features his son Aabi Khan alongside Eshal Fayyaz.

26. Rehbra

Ayesha Omar and Ahsan Khan starrer Rehbra has resumed its shooting and is expected to be out in 2020.

27. Chaudhry – The Martyr

It’s an upcoming biopic based on the life of slain police officer Chaudhry Aslam. It is directed by Azeem Sajjad and stars Arbaaz Khan, Zara Abid, Shamoon Abbasi and Adnan Shah Tipu.

Details awaited

Other than these films, there are a few that have been announced but their titles (in some cases) or other details of the projects have not been shared yet. Here’s a list:

28. Wajahat Rauf’s film with IMGC

29. Fawad Khan’s project from his platform ‘The Next Big Story’

30. Senti Aur Mental by Yasra Rizvi

31. Zubaida Mard Ban, produced by Hassan Zia and IMGC

32. Main Hoon Teri Gulnaz by Farooq Mengal, written by Khalil ur Rehman Qamar

33. Syra and Shahroz film: Syra Shahroz and Shahroz Sabzwari shot a film together. It is directed by Umer Essa Khan but keeping in mind the recent news of the couple’s separation, we are not sure if the film will release anytime soon.

