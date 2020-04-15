Haute Picks: 3 dessert recipes made with under five ingredients

While we have ample time on our hands, it seems like the perfect opportunity to try things you never got the chance to before. Some desserts that always seems too complicated to make are actually quite easy to prepare from just household staple items.

Here our 3 delectable dessert recipes that you must try:

1. Churros

Churros have always looked like something that required a complicated process to make. Hence, we’ve always just bought them but not any more. Now you too can make delicious churros in under 20 minutes with this simple and easy recipe.

Ingredients:

1 cup flour

1 tsp vanilla essence

6 tbsp butter

3 tbsp powder sugar

1 tsp cinammon powder

Method:

1. In a large saucepan over medium heat, add one cup water, butter and sugar. Bring to a boil, then add vanilla. Turn off heat and add flour and salt. Stir with a wooden spoon until thickened, for 30 seconds. Let this mixture cool for 10 minutes.

2. To the cooled mixture, using a hand mixer, beat in eggs one at a time until combined. Transfer mixture to a piping bag fitted with a large open star tip.

3. In a large pot over medium heat, add enough oil to come halfway up the sides and heat it over medium heat. Holding the piping bag a few inches above the oil, carefully pipe churros into 6-inch long ropes. Use kitchen scissors to cut off dough from a piping bag.

4. Fry until golden, 4 to 5 minutes, turning as necessary. Fry 3 to 4 churros at a time. Remove churros with a slotted spoon or tongs and immediately roll churros in cinnamon sugar, then place on a cooling rack. Your churros are ready to devour!

2. Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse seems like a complicated science that only restaurateurs have mastered. For us normal folks, it’s something we cannot even think about making. But we have a quick and easy two-ingredient recipe for chocolate mousse that you can follow to enjoy this delicious recipe at home.

Ingredients:

100 grams chocolate

200 ml whipping cream (room temperature)

300 ml whipping cream (chilled)

Method:

1. Cut the chocolate into small pieces unless you’re using chocolate chips. Then melt the chocolate with 100 ml of cream in a heatproof bowl on a double boiler, making sure the bottom of the bowl isn’t touching the simmering water.

2. Once the chocolate is completely melted, let it cool for 5-10 minutes.

3. Whisk the rest of the 300 ml whipping cream in a separate bowl until it’s stiff.

4. Add the cooled chocolate in portions to the whipped cream and continue to whisk until all the chocolate is mixed properly and firm peaks are formed.

5. You can straightway put the chocolate in small serving dishes or put it in a piping bag and then pipe into the serving dishes to make them look fancy. Either serve them straight away or put them in the fridge for 2-3 hours and serve cold.

3. Gooey Brownies

Ingredients:

2 sticks melted butter

2 cups granulated sugar

4 eggs

1 cup flour

2/3 cup cocoa powder

Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking dish with parchment paper.

2. Stir together the melted butter and sugar — you can use a mixer if desired — but it’s not really necessary in this recipe.

3. Stir in the eggs; 2 at a time. Add flour and cocoa powder, and stir until you have a smooth chocolate batter. Add the vanilla and salt here, if using, and stir.

4. Pour the batter into your baking dish and bake for 27-32 minutes. When the top looks set, and a toothpick comes out with moist crumbs on it, brownies are done. Mind you, it shouldn’t have runny batter.

Let us know if you try any of these recipes because we can’t get enough of these easy desserts!

