Haute Picks: 4 classic PTV feel good dramas to binge watch right now!

The young generation of today is surely missing out on some quality content that was created during the golden age of PTV. There is something about watching these old shows that portray the simplicity and depth in peoples lives back then. Those versatile writers and actors under the dynamic era of showbiz in Pakistan created some works of art that people can still enjoy today.

Here’s some old PTV dramas that will definitely make you feel good in such trying times:

1. Family Front

The story is about a couple, Azam and Sumbul, who live with their two children, along with Azam’s sister. The family, except Azam is quite irresponsible and end up in a humorous but serious situation in every episode. The show features a superstar cast that is still ruling the industry today, including, Saba Hameed, Samina Ahmad, Waseem Abbas, Mira Hashmi, Shahzad Nasim and Naseem Vicky. This show with its comedic plots will surely lift your spirits in such dark times!

2. Fifty Fifty

Fifty-fifty was a sketch comedy show that had different comedy plots in every episode. The content of the show includes satire and parody, with some slapstick comedy. It is widely considered to be a trendsetter in its genre, with its content being ethnically balanced and written to respect all Pakistani communities. A show that was produced and directed by the brilliant Shoaib Mansoor and written by the exceptional, Anwar Maqsood, should definitely be worth watching even today.

3. Guest House

The show is set in a fictional guest house named Welcome Guest House. It is run by Mr Shameem and his wife with the help of three permanent employees Naveed, Murad and Rambo. Every episode begins with the arrival of new guests and the guesthouse employees getting involved in their business resulting in quirky situations.

4. Alpha Bravo Charlie

Alpha Bravo Charlie was an ISPR production and directed by Shoaib Mansoor. The drama is based on the life and times of three characters — Faraz, Kashif, and Gulsher also known as Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie respectively — and their friendship. These passionate young men wish to start their careers in the Pakistan Army. The show’s main concept revolves around the idea that there is much more to life than we think.

Guaranteed to make you feel good, these old shows will definitely take you back to a simpler time. The best part is that all of these are available on YouTube for you to access easily!

