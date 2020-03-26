Haute Picks: 5 creepy movies to keep you engaged during this lockdown

These days we’re all looking for something or anything interesting to do while we’re confined to the premises of our homes due to COVID-19. A creepy thriller or a movie around isolation might just be the perfect thing to watch so you can get excited during this extremely dark and gloomy period.

Here are our top 5 picks that you can watch while you are stuck in your homes:

1. Contagion

Let’s start with the movie that predicted a pandemic such as the COVID-19. Contagion is a movie which shows that soon after Beth Emhoff returns from a business trip to Hong Kong, she dies from what is a flu or some other type of infection. Her young son dies later the same day. Her husband Mitch, however, seems immune to it. Thus, begins the spread of a deadly infection. While the US Centers for Disease Control struggles to curb its spread, worldwide panic ensues. You should definitely watch this to get some motivation to tough it out in this time of self-isolation!

2. I Am Legend

This is also another cinematic masterpiece starring Will Smith that covers the story of the survival of the last remaining human after a plague that has wiped out the state of New York. Years after the plague kills most of humanity and transforms the rest into monsters, the sole survivor in New York City struggles valiantly to find a cure in this post-apocalyptic action thriller.

3. World War Z

This is another post-apocalyptic movie around the wiping of humanity due to a deadly virus. The difference is that here the humans are turning into zombies due to a deadly plague. Former United Nations employee Gerry Lane traverses the world in a race against time to stop a zombie pandemic that is toppling armies and governments and threatens to destroy humanity itself. Released seven years ago, World War Z is coming into the spotlight again as an exciting thriller to watch in this uneasy period of our lives.

4. The Room

Following another theme of movies around self-isolation, The Room will definitely hit the right spot! Let Brie Larson be your guide in selfless, resourceful parenting in confinement. She makes the best of her appalling imprisonment in an isolated shed by a kidnapper. She conjured games, activities and surprises out of practically nothing, all for her son. It’s an experience altogether to see how they manage to escape the confinement and gain their freedom.

5. The Breakfast Club



While this doesn’t follow a dark-thriller theme The Breakfast Club helps us get the motivation to make the best of any unfamiliar situation. The movie shows that people of many different personalities adapt to their isolated surrounding. While no teenager likes to be in detention on a Saturday, at least these misfits leave in a better state than when they went in. From today’s social media-saturated perspective, this movie supports the idea of just enjoying the company of the people around us.

These five films are guaranteed to give you a better perspective towards this entire ordeal!

