Haute Picks: 5 face serums for a youthful glowing skin

We all have different skincare routines, some consist of 15 steps and some have only five. But one step that all of us should prioritize is using a good facial serum. You are never too young or old to start using a serum, you only have to find one that is suitable for your skin tone. Since serums are lightweight, they’re easy to layer and don’t feel too heavy on your skin.

If you are struggling with finding a perfect serum, then this one is a must-read for you. We have listed down five facial serums that can become your skin’s best friend and will leave you with a youthful glow.

1. Spa in a Bottle – Flawless Skin Serum

Are you on the hunt for a gentle, safe and natural formula that will get rid of your dark stops, uneven skin tone on face and body? Then this Flawless Skin Serum by a Spa in a Bottle will be your best friend as it contains Kojic acid, which is perfect for evening your skin tone while giving you a smooth glowing skin. Shop it here.

2. OZ Naturals – Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Dry, tired skin will get a serious boost of hydration with this OZ Naturals – Hyaluronic Acid Serum. The light serum absorbs into the skin easily without giving it a heavier feel and leaves skin super smoother and dewier. Shop it here.

3. Spa in a Bottle – Youthful Glow Serum

The name says it all; this Spa in a Bottle – Youthful Glow Serum will keep your skin healthy, radiant and youthful. It is a perfect anti-aging serum. This serum contains skin-loving oils like lemon oil, rose oil, tea tree oil and rosehip oil, which are essential for skin glow and also fight bacteria leaving you with skin that shines like a mirror. Shop it here.

4. Aura Crafts – Revive Face Oil

Are you struggling with dull and dry skin? Fret not as this Aura Crafts – Revive Face Oil is the solution for all your skin problems. Made from nature’s most potent skincare ingredients, the oil works best on every skin, promoting elasticity. It also protects the skin from sun damage. Shop it here.

5. Spa in a Bottle – 24K Gold Serum

Get that 100-Watt glow with Spa in a Bottle – 24K Gold serum. This serums doubles as moisturizer and primer. It is made with skin-loving oils like rosehip seed oil, orange oil, lemongrass oil and jojoba oil. It is an organic and chemical-free formula infused with real 24K gold dust and gold particles for a hydrated, smooth and glowing look. Shop it here.

