Haute Picks: 5 nail colours that will never go out of style

Trends are fun especially when it comes to makeup but sometimes you want to stick to classics that never go out of style. For girls who are not courageous enough to try bold trends, nail polishes are an easy way to experiment with your look. A pop of color on your nails can add a little extra pizzazz to your look or you can go with the classics to still look well put together.

We have shortlisted 5 classic shades of nail colours that will never go out of style so keep on reading to find your favourite one.

1. CLASSIC RED

One of the timeless nail polish shades is a classic red. A good red nail polish looks perfect with any formal or casual outfit. We suggest to rock this Genny Cosmetics Gel Nail Color in shade 41. A perfect deep red which will not only complement every skin tone but will also give you a high-shine with perfect manicured hands. Shop your classic red here.

2. NEUTRAL MOOD

If you want to keep it low-key and don’t want to draw a lot of attention to yourself but still want polished and manicured nails then nude shades should be your pick. We recommend Golden Rose Rich Nail Color in number 2. It is a pink-toned neutral nude perfect for everyday wear with a high-shine finish. Shop it here.

3. DREAMY BLACK

If you are bold and want to stand out in every gathering then a black nail polish will be perfect for you. We would recommend Golden Rose Rich Nail Color in shade number 35. A dark black colour that will look super chic with a high-shine finish making your nails look gothic and fun. Shop here.

4. WHITEWASH

When talking about timeless nail colours, we believe white nail polish totally tops the list. A white manicure looks clean and well-put-together or you can use white nail polish to achieve that salon-like French nails. We recommend WB by Hemani Classic Nail Polish in shade number 53. It is a full-coverage smooth white nail colour with a glossy finish perfect for everyday wear. Shop it here.

5. POP OF COLOR

If you can step out of your comfort zone and wear a daring shade on our nails, then many neon and bright shades are waiting for you. Get your hands on WB by Hemani’s Classic Nail Color in shade 69. This one is a fun deep blue shade to try. Shop this fun color here.

