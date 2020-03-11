Haute Picks: 5 spring lip colours to pair with your outfits

After fighting an unprecedented cold wave this winter we’re ready to welcome springtime in Pakistan. While the winter season called for darker lip colours such as burgundy or rich reds, spring calls for brighter and lighter colours. It’s time to try out a nice coral or nude shade to match your vibrant looks.

Here are 5 lip shades that are sure to complement your spring season attire even if you opt for minimal makeup!

1. Huda Beauty – Interview

This soft coral is guaranteed to brighten up your complexion with a selfie-worthy smile. Coral is always so bubbly and fun it’ll be your springtime go to shade within no time!

2. Kat Von D – Lolita II

It’s time to bring out this iconic shade again. Kat Von D is the spring/summer time staple that can and should be found in everybody’s bags. The shade suits any and every skin tone and is especially great for those natural makeup days!

3. Anastasia Beverly Hills – Crush

It may be lighter than what you are used to, but this shade is made for spring! There will be days where you will want to enjoy a smokey eye or any darker eyeshadow, to balance that out this shade will be the perfect nude pink to match your look.

4. Fenty Beauty – Spanked

This is a more sophisticated dusty rose shade and it’s a must-have if you love rosy-nude colours. This is supposed to give you watermelon hued lips and we are all here for it!

5. Huda Beauty – Honeymoon

This dark pink is perfect for springtime for two major reasons; it’s bright and it’s pink! This shade can be worn with both day and night looks. This is a guaranteed head-turner.

Comment below to let us know which is your go-to spring lip color?

