Haute Picks: New TV shows & movies to watch in January 2021

New year, new shows! Regardless of how the pandemic will treat us this year, it would be fair to assume that we have to stick to digital content for a few more months. So with the start of a new calendar year, it is time to mark new release dates. We have made a list of some new TV series and movies that are highly-anticipated in January 2021 from popular digital platforms in Pakistan like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5. Some titles have already released while the rest are about to release soon.

Here are some picks to start a New Year with quality entertainment:

Nail Polish — Zee5

Nail Polish is an intense courtroom drama starring Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul in the lead roles. Nail Polish seems to revolve around a simple murder trial, but there is more to it than meets the eye. Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, it also stars Rajit Kapur, Madhoo and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles.

Kaagaz — Zee5

This Pankaj Tripathi-starrer vehicle is directed by actor-cum-director Satish Kaushik. It is based on the real-life story of a man from Uttar Pradesh named Lal Bihari Mritak who fought a long battle against corrupt bureaucracy to prove that he is alive.

American Gods Season 3 — Amazon Prime Video

American Gods is based on the award-winning fantasy novel by Neil Gaiman. The official synopsis of season 3 of the show reads, “Shadow Moon assumes a new identity and moves to Wisconsin to hide from the new Gods, but with Wednesday determined to bring him back into the fold, will Shadow be able to live a normal life?”

Tandav — Amazon Prime Video

Ali Abbas Zafar’s political drama Tandav will be Saif Ali Khan’s debut role in a web show. The series also stars Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Amyra Dastur, Kumud Mishra and Sunil Grover among others.

One Night in Miami — Amazon Prime Video

One Night in Miami marks the directorial debut of Oscar winner Regina King. The film is an adaptation of Kemp Powers’ 2013 stage play which finds iconic historical figures — young boxer Cassius Clay, activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke and football star Jim Brown — hanging out together and baring their true selves at a Miami motel.

Pieces of A Woman — Netflix

Vanessa Kirby’s character in Pieces of a Woman is a young mother mourning a tragic loss over the course of a year. The Netflix original drama stars Shia LaBeouf as Kirby’s husband and Academy Award winner Ellen Burstyn as her manipulative mother.

Cobra Kai Season 3 — Netflix

All the fans of The Karate Kid universe, rejoice. The third season of the web series Cobra Kai, which picks up three decades after the events of The Karate Kid movie series, will be releasing on Netflix.

Tribhanga — Netflix

Set in Mumbai, Tribhanga narrates the story of three generations of the same family, from the late 80s to the present day. The official synopsis of the Renuka Shahane (Hum Aapke Hain Koun fame actress) directorial reads: “Tribhanga is an Odissi dance pose that is asymmetrical, yet mesmerizing and sensuous, so much like the lives of the three women characters of the film – Nayan, Anu and Masha.” The film marks the digital debut of Kajol and also features Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor.

The White Tiger — Netflix

Probably the most-awaited movie of the year, with actors Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and newcomer Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger will release on January 22. Based on Arvind Adiga’s novel by the same name, the story focuses on class differences in the society and how it affects people from different walks of life.

Fate: The Winx Saga — Netflix

Fate: The Winx Saga is a fantasy filled story of five fairies who attend Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld. Their task is to hone and master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence. This is a coming-of-age story that promises many teenage subplots coupled with fantasy and power. The series will be available to stream from January 22.

History of Swear Words — Netflix

Just like the title of this upcoming web series, the concept is also quirky and fun. The show is a docuseries hosted by actor Nicolas Cage. It traces back to the origin of swear words. It will be a first to see swear words used for education purposes. This six-part comedy series explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words.

Lupin — Netflix

The French web series will revolve around Assane Diop, who lost his father as a kid because he was accused of a crime he didn’t commit. As revenge, he plots to rob certain artefacts with the help of his fellow janitors. The show will retell the famous French story about Arsène Lupin, the world-famous gentleman thief and master of disguise.

The Netflix Afterparty

As is evident from the title, The Netflix Afterparty is a reality web series where the cast from different Netflix Originals like Emily in Paris, The Crown, Holidate, give interviews. David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes will host different episodes of the show. New episodes will be released every week.

Outside the Wire — Netflix

People seeking an action fix from home should find just what they are looking for with Outside the Wire from Swedish filmmaker Mikael Håfström. The futuristic war thriller stars Anthony Mackie as a different kind of super soldier who is partnered with a young drone pilot (Damson Idris) to prevent a nuclear attack.

Finding ‘Ohana — Netflix

Finding ‘Ohana is a family film directed by Jude Weng in her feature directorial debut and written by Christina Strain. A summer in rural O’ahu takes an exciting turn for two Brooklyn-raised siblings when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an epic adventure. It is set to premiere on Netflix on January 29.

The Dig — Netflix

It is a biographical drama detailing the early excavation of two medieval cemeteries in Suffolk, England, in 1939. The Dig stars Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan as Edith Pretty, whose land was discovered to be the site of the Sutton Hoo ship’s burial by archaeologist Basil Brown, played by two-time Oscar nominee Ralph Fiennes. It will release on January 29.

