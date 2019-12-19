Haute Picks: Top 5 drama OSTs we loved in 2019

As we reach the last 10 days of 2019, most of our favourite TV shows are drawing to an end and we have realized that new year will bring in new television content. However, good songs don’t have a shelf life as their recall value is eternal. Not only do they can bring back memories, but also have power to register a drama serial in viewers’ mind for years to come.

2019’s been a stellar year for drama OSTs as we got to hear songs that elevated a play to an instantly-iconic status and also tunes which narrated a play’s emotional complexity perfectly. Here’s our top 5 picks of drama soundtracks (in no particular order) which were impressive compositions:

Ja Tujhey Maaf Kiya – Do Bol

If we have to choose one song that hit it out of the park this year, then Do Bol’s OST takes the cake. The song wasn’t just popular in Pakistani but even people across the border sang and praised it. People started noticing the drama soon after Ja Tujhey Maaf Kiya became a sensation and the drama’s TRP also sky-rocketed. This is an ideal case when a song helps giving a drama its unforgettable status. It was sung by Nabeel Shaukat and Aima Baig.

Meray Paas Tum Ho

Undoubtedly, Meray Paas Tum Ho by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan would have given a strong competition to Do Bol’s track, if they had released in the same quarter. The drama itself has become quite a rage and the song has been sung not only by singer, actors, models in Pakistan, but recently a video of two school kids went viral who aced the composition. This one’s also a perfect example of how good, soulful lyrics can uplift a song and represent a play’s story to the tee.

Ishq Zahe Naseeb

Most of us are struggling to understand the complex storyline of Ishq Zahe Naseeb (IZN), but thank God the makers came up with such a soulful OST. Sometimes when the plot and dialogues of a drama are like a whirlpool, the lyrics of its soundtrack provides a breather and similar is the case with IZN. The OST by Naveed Naushad is hauntingly beautiful with a composition and lyrics that presents the ebb and flow of the play like breeze.

Cheekh

It is tricky to make an OST for a drama whose subject revolves around a strong woman who lost everything in a battle against his own family. There should be reality, a message along with the right motivation; all this packed together in Asrar’s voice and Sabir Zafar’s lyrics gave Cheekh’s soundtrack life.

Alif

Momina Mustehsan and Shuja Haider’s Alif is as spiritual and soul-stirring as the drama requires. The lyrics gel with the storyline, narrating how the love of a higher power is always superior than the love of a mortal.

Honorable Mentions

Ehd-e-Wafa

A song about friendship and love is all that was missing from this list. Ehd-e-Wafa’s soundtrack by Ali Zafar, Asim Azhar, Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga is one that brings back so many school and college memories.

Bhool

Though the drama didn’t register with the audience, Bhool’s soundtrack by Quratulain Balouch had all the ingredients of a hit song, one that can easily feature as a background score in a movie.

