Haute style: Ammara Khan’s September Lily & Zergul will help you bloom through winter/festive

Come September, we start preparing for autumn, clearing out our summer wardrobes with their light, airy and pastel tones. The fruity sorbet palettes get replaced by darker, deeper, earthy tones that welcome autumn and then finally, winter. Winter in South Asia, however, isn’t just about warm clothing; it’s also just as much a time to be festive as the wedding season rings in. Say hello to jewel tones and bright and cheery happiness.

Keeping all this in mind, Lahore-based designer Ammara Khan, known for her immaculate aesthetic and sophisticated ethos, has released two spectacular collections. September Lily is holding on to the fruity freshness of summer; the collection comprises of gorgeous ready-to-wear ensembles that can be worn all year round for an elegant look defining your femininity with confidence.

Lace is the hero of this collection, and whether you prefer well structured tunics or romantic, flowy silhouettes, it’s the attention to detail that makes each and every outfit a standout piece.

Here are our top 5 favourites from Ammara Khan’s September Lily…

Paired with a soft pink organza dupatta, this laboriously tailored cotton net shirt has artfully placed embroidery all over. Rich and varying laces of mutliple designs add further elegance, making this outfit perfect for a casual and yet trendy day out.

Here’s the perfect blend of embroidery and lace trims, with hand embellished details on the neckline and sleeves. This ensemble comes in the prettiest shade of pink, accentuated with white and brighter details to lift it into frothy perfection. It’s clothes like this that you fall in love with and remind you of a fairy tale.

And what’s better than a beautiful pure khaddar tunic in mustard hues with lovely embroidered details to flaunt this season? With beautiful fall shades on the neckline, sleeves, slits and hemline and pleated details on front panel and lots of flounces on the sleeves, adds an irresistible elegance to this peace. Paired with straight cut cotton pants with tulip cut detail on sides, this outfit is perfect for a dinner night out or smart casual events.

This apple green embroidered organza shirt with delicate floral motifs and jeweled center medallion is a perfect blend of royalty, prettiness and confidence. This gorgeous A-line tunic is adorned with a medley of rich laces and a flowy silhouette that gives a feminine, delicate vibe.

While pastels are the highlight of Ammara Khan’s September Lily, the collection does transcend to brighter colours, one of the most striking being blood red! This beautiful piece is inspired by rich motifs of the Art Nouveau period. Paired with slim straight pants and a pure organza dupatta embellished with stunning embroidery on the borders and delicately finished with dull rose-pink finishes, this outfit is a beautiful medley of elegance and confidence.

Over to Zergul Bridal Couture…

The wedding season is now right around the corner and those of you looking for something special will find Ammara Khan’s gorgeous new bridal collection irresistible. Zergul will transport you to another world and will allow you to fall in love with regal, ethereal and opulent ensembles to make your day even more special.

The Zergul bridal collection is perfect in a lot of ways. While it bears the discernible AMMARA KHAN ‘dna’ in its grandeur and regality, it is perfect for these uncertain times we face currently. The ensembles are fully embellished, yet so delicate, and would work well for initimate weddings in utmost ease. “So many brides at the atelier nowadays are looking for more toned down and lighter bridals” explains Ammara. “We kept the global scenario in mind when we began work on this line, and we are thrilled to see the response…”

The very gorgeous and talented Noor Khan proved to be a perfect muse who flew down all the way from Karachi to flaunt these stunning bridal dresses from Ammara Khan’s Zergul collection. Her charisma and breathtaking look is to die for!

Zergul features a variety of silhouettes woven in beautiful shades of deep reds, pinks and blue. Ornate embroidery and very fine sequins and crystals are meticulously crafted for a breathtaking effect. These gorgeous statement pieces are perfect for those with an eye for quality and delicate craftsmanship, Ammara Khan’s signature style.

Now available for viewing at AMMARA KHAN’s Lahore studio. For order bookings and appointments contact +92 305 8426305.

