Haute Trend: Maang tikka is your staple accessory this wedding season

No matter if minimalistic is your style mantra or you like statement pieces, traditional jewellery is a must-have to complete any wedding or festive look. Like every season, there is one staple accessory that is more in demand and for weddings in 2021, it is a perfect maang tikka.

Gracefully adorned on the head, these stunning pieces are gaining a lot of popularity this wedding season; we’ve seen them in movies, TV dramas (hint: Sumbul Iqbal’s title picture in Dulhan) and in bridal photo shoots. Maang tikkas come in a variety of shapes and sizes but oversized ones are all the rage nowadays. Although it is just a forehead ornament, it can effortlessly take any look to the next level while maintaining the essence of ethnic wear.

Take a hint from some of our favourite celebrities who were seen seamlessly including the accent piece in their festive wardrobe. Some photoshoots hinted that you don’t even have to be dressed in formal wedding attire to sport this pretty hair accessory, assuring us that it is no longer only for brides!

Naimal Khawar Khan and her sister Fiza Khawar were seen wearing some beautiful oversized maang tikkas recently at Fiza’s wedding.

Sara Khan wore a gorgeous piece at her wedding last year.

Marina Khan proved that it is for all ages!

Saboor Aly showed us some chand bali options.

Bringing a touch of royalty to the look, Maya Ali was seen sporting a spherical tikka aka borla.

Sajal Aly wore a petite piece in a photoshoot.

And then there are another variant of tikkas — matha pattis — seen on Mawra Hocane and Ayeza Khan.

For those who want to wear it as a statement accessory, you can get your hands on oxidized traditional pieces like Maya and Mawra wore here.

