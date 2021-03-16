Haute Trend: Matching face masks were a hit at the Grammys 2021

Matching face masks with outfits is not a new trend and was popular when COVID-19 was at its peak in 2020. However, as in-person gatherings have started at a small scale worldwide, we get to see more stars embracing the trend with their designer wear at red carpets. The latest were Grammys 2021 where the celebrities took care of the health measures while keeping their style quotient high.

Stars like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce and many more proved at the 2021 Grammys that you don’t need to sacrifice style to stay safe. The high fashion face covers looked pretty, chic and were making style statements; take a look at the hottest trend here:

Taylor Swift added more romance to her dreamy Oscar de la Renta outfit with a matching floral face mask.

Beyonce was dressed in Schiaparelli Haute Couture and perfectly matched it with black mask.

Harry Styles opted for Gucci plaid jacket and a similar patterned mask.

Grammy winners and siblings, went for a coordinating theme. Finesse O’ Connell was in powder pink, while Billie Eilish wasin a black, grey and pink floral scheme.

Megan Thee Stallion looked vibrant in orange Dolce & Gabbana and was wearing a mask in the same shade.

Dua Lipa matched her iridescent Atelier Versace gown with a silvery style from Kaze.

Bruno Mars’ leopard print mask complemented his ruffled red tuxedo.

Phoebe Bridgers went for basic black to let her Thom Browne skeleton outfit outshine.

Noah Cyrus Schiaparelli dress was in the news for all the wrong reasons, however, she made sure to wear a matching mask.

Doja Cat’s mask imitated the piping on her leather jacket-feather dress hybrid gown.

Chika nailed the matchy-matchy theme here!

The musical trio, Haim wore coordinated outfits from Prada, and finished off their looks with fabric masks in the same shade of periwinkle.

