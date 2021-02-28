To top
28 Feb

Haute Trend: Tie-dye is not going out of style in 2021

by Syeda Zehra
tie-dye

Tie-dye is a trend that was hugely popular during the pandemic last year when everyone was stuck at home and trying different DIY things — colouring clothes in multiple shades was one of them. However, it seems that now everyone is obsessed with the style.

Be it denim, sweatshirts, T- shirts, sleepwear, loungewear or ethnic wear, celebrities are embracing tie-dye in every form or silhouette. The print, which was originally considered hippie, is not no more for a niche market; it is now chic, contemporary and sophisticated.

And millennials will definitely like to look as if they have been sneezed on by a unicorn. Even designer brands  reimagining tie-dyed fabric in their latest collections, making the style huge on runways. We have seen Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and even Anna Wintour in tie-dye prints.

You can take some inspiration from these A-list celebs on how to style tie-dye outfits:

 

Mawra Hocane

 

tie-dye

 

Mawra Hocane in her own label UXM’s Mtraditional ensemble dyed in hues of blue with silver threadwork.

 

Mahira Khan

 

 

Mahira Khan in a black and beige tie-dye shirt and culotte. Jugni Official has similar tie-dye ensembles.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J U G N I (@jugniofficialpage)

 

Iqra Aziz 

 

tie-dye

 

Iqra Aziz is giving us a chill vibe in this Tooney Teez lounge wear set in shades of blue.

 

Hania Aamir

 

 

Hania Aamir in a tie-dye grey tee while playing with her dog.

 

Ayesha Omar

 

tie-dye

 

Here is Ayesha Omar in a Wajahat Mansoor yellow and off-white tie-dye sari.

 

Meesha Shafi

 

 

Meesha Shafi channels her inner hippie spirit in those colourful pants.

 

Mira Sethi

 

 

Mira Sethi’s pink, blue and black outfit is giving us some major party vibes.

 

Sanam Saeed

 

 

Sanam Saeed is spring/summer goals in this vibrant kurta.

 

Generation

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GENERATION (@generation_pk)

 

Generation has launched a new pre-spring collection featuring psychedelic tie-dye prints.

 

Wedding wear

 

 

Tie-dye has even made its way into wedding joras; check this bright lehnga by Nemi Nemi. Kiara Advani was also seen in a similar skirt.

 

International designers

 

From left to right: Aniye By, TOGA, Gabriela Hearst, Collina Strada – Credit: BBC

 

Prada has even launched tie-dye platform sneakers in a green ad black combo.

comments

Syeda Zehra

The author is Assistant Editor at Something Haute. A journalist by profession, the writer has a penchant for films, fashion and music.

Previous post
3 Pakistani songs that speak of women empowerment and equality
Next post
Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 starring Feroze Khan & Iqra Aziz trends on Youtube
You might also like
Bridal Couture Week
Day 1: Hum Bridal Couture Week 2021 kicks off with a star-studded show
February 5, 2021
Pantone
Style File: Take a cue from celebrities on how to wear Pantone Colours of the Year 2021
January 31, 2021
tikka
Haute Trend: Maang tikka is your staple accessory this wedding season
January 12, 2021