Haute Trend: Tie-dye is not going out of style in 2021

Tie-dye is a trend that was hugely popular during the pandemic last year when everyone was stuck at home and trying different DIY things — colouring clothes in multiple shades was one of them. However, it seems that now everyone is obsessed with the style.

Be it denim, sweatshirts, T- shirts, sleepwear, loungewear or ethnic wear, celebrities are embracing tie-dye in every form or silhouette. The print, which was originally considered hippie, is not no more for a niche market; it is now chic, contemporary and sophisticated.

And millennials will definitely like to look as if they have been sneezed on by a unicorn. Even designer brands reimagining tie-dyed fabric in their latest collections, making the style huge on runways. We have seen Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and even Anna Wintour in tie-dye prints.

You can take some inspiration from these A-list celebs on how to style tie-dye outfits:

Mawra Hocane

Mawra Hocane in her own label UXM’s Mtraditional ensemble dyed in hues of blue with silver threadwork.

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan in a black and beige tie-dye shirt and culotte. Jugni Official has similar tie-dye ensembles.

Iqra Aziz

Iqra Aziz is giving us a chill vibe in this Tooney Teez lounge wear set in shades of blue.

Hania Aamir

Hania Aamir in a tie-dye grey tee while playing with her dog.

Ayesha Omar

Here is Ayesha Omar in a Wajahat Mansoor yellow and off-white tie-dye sari.

Meesha Shafi

Meesha Shafi channels her inner hippie spirit in those colourful pants.

Mira Sethi

Mira Sethi’s pink, blue and black outfit is giving us some major party vibes.

Sanam Saeed

Sanam Saeed is spring/summer goals in this vibrant kurta.

Generation

Generation has launched a new pre-spring collection featuring psychedelic tie-dye prints.

Wedding wear

Tie-dye has even made its way into wedding joras; check this bright lehnga by Nemi Nemi. Kiara Advani was also seen in a similar skirt.

International designers

Prada has even launched tie-dye platform sneakers in a green ad black combo.

