Hemani Herbal promotes clean beauty with an all-natural lifestyle solution to daily needs

We live in a world where conventionally produced health and beauty products are filled with synthetic ingredients and chemicals. Fortunately, the norm is changing as clean beauty is on the rise and buyers as well as influencers all over the globe are endorsing all-natural, organic and herbal products. Hemani Group in Pakistan is a well-established name in the beauty business, which is working to promote a natural lifestyle solution since 1949.

Boasting a range of more than 1200 products now, the brand has 5 factories and is readily distributing in over 86 countries all over the world; and that goes on to show the high demand of the renowned brand.

A lifestyle solution

The motto of Hemani Herbal is simple: to provide “a Natural Lifestyle Solution” to consumers. Hemani Herbal has a wide range of products from Skincare, Fragrances, Essential oils, Personal Care, Health Care and Hair Care. The brand’s idea is that when the consumers are investing in healthy food and exercise routines to maintain a healthy body, it is equally important to provide them chemical-free products with no artificial scents for personal care and hygiene so that they stay away from parabens, silicones and other hazardous chemicals.

For providing an environmental friendly product range which has no strange side effects, if used for a long time, Hemani Herbal was also awarded as Brand of the Year 2019. Now with a new tagline emphasizing on a “Natural Lifestyle Solution”, the brand is aiming to provide buyers a range of personal care and hygiene products that are made exclusively with natural ingredients, all extracted from the earth, to ensure a healthy lifestyle.

Sanitization at its best

The brand is not only health and environment conscious, but also has emerged victorious during testing times. Since the pandemic enveloped the world in 2020, Hemani Herbal has launched a range of products to ensure everyone’s safety and protection, and even then the brand followed the organic way.

It introduced a variety of Sanitizers in different sizes and fragrances, which kills 99.99% germs. The brand’s focus is on providing an ammunition that can be used anywhere and everywhere to safeguard your loved ones. A Sanitizer spray is available in 120ml & 50ml multipurpose packaging which is travel friendly. Pocket sizes are also available with different fragrances and packaging options — 30ml, 50ml, & 65ml — to carry around to remain germ free. For your home and office desk, you can use the 250ml sanitizers.

New products to try

Moving to the demands of personal care, Hemani has recently launched its deodorant range, which include products that have fresh and oriental scents. They are best replacements of harmful and toxic deodorants and antiperspirants.

Hemani is not stopping at personal care and hygiene but for the first time, WB By Hemani has now introduced a Herbal Oil Dietary Supplements with natural sources. The good people at Hemani have made sure that these supplements contain 13 different herbal oils — Black Seeds Oil, Castor Seeds Oil, Costus Root Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, Flaxseeds Oil, and many more — each having unique and distinctive health and wellness benefits.

TVC is a reminder

With a new TV commercial boasting the wide variety of products, Hemani is not shying away from stating the obvious that the brand has set the standard for all-natural products. It is ruling the beauty industry for over 70 years due to its commitment to provide a lifestyle that relies solely on natural resources.

The TVC shows the range of organic products in each category from hair care, skincare, makeup, fragrances, health essentials like supplements, hygiene and sanitization products, and superfoods for personal care. The numbers of products in each category is distinctly impressive, proving that Hemani has something for every skin type and lifestyle need.

Collectively, all these products contribute in strengthening your immune system. So, Hemani Herbal is providing an armour you need to fight against COVID-19 and maintain a healthy lifestyle. The products are fairly priced and easily accessible to people as Hemani has 37 outlets all across Pakistan. All products are also available online at www.wbhemani.com or www.hemaniherbal.pk

Stay healthy and stay safe!

comments